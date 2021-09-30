CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Form 8-K Fast Track Solutions, For: Sep 29

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Date of Earliest Event Reported: September 29, 2021. Better For You Wellness, Inc. (Exact name of...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K APi Group Corp For: Oct 06

APi Group Announces Launch of Senior Notes Offering. New Brighton, Minnesota – October 6, 2021 – APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) (“APG”, “APi” or the “Company”) today announced that APi Escrow Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (the “Escrow Issuer”), intends to offer $300 million aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes due 2029 (the “Notes”) in a private offering, subject to market and other customary conditions. The Notes are being offered solely to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and to non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K KNOW LABS, INC. For: Oct 06

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) (Address of principal executive office) (. 206. ) 903-1351. (Registrant's telephone number, including area code) (Former name, former address and former fiscal year, if changed since last report)
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K VPC Impact Acquisition For: Oct 06

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): October 6, 2021. VPC IMPACT ACQUISITION HOLDINGS III, INC. Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy...
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K SHARING ECONOMY INTERNAT For: Oct 05

THIS NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT (the "Purchase Agreement") dated as of 20th September 2021, is between Sharing Economy International Inc., a Nevada corporation (the "Company"), and PYRAM LC ARCHITECTURE LIMITED (the "Purchaser").
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP For: Sep 30

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): September 29, 2021. Prospect Capital Corporation. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) MARYLAND.
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K Youdao, Inc. For: Sep 30

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter) (Address of Principal Executive Offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐. Indicate by check mark...
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K MARKEL CORP For: Sep 27

8-K _______________________________________________. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (. 804. ) 747-0136. Not Applicable. (Former name or former address, if changed since last report) _______________________________________________. Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K...
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K KBS Real Estate Investme For: Sep 20

KBS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST II, INC. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter) ______________________________________________________. Maryland. 000-53649. 26-0658752. (State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation or Organization)(Commission File Number)(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) 800 Newport Center Drive.
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K Nexters Inc. For: Sep 29

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. (Translation of registrant's name into English) (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F x Form 40-F ¨. Indicate by check mark if the...
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Solid Biosciences Inc. For: Sep 29

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter) (Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code) Registrant's telephone number, including area code:. (617) 337-4680. (Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since...
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Simpson Manufacturing For: Sep 22

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported):. September 22, 2021. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Exact name of registrant...
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K AKUMIN INC. For: Sep 27

FORM 6-K Report of Foreign Private Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 (Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter) (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover. Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ☐...
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Phillips Edison & Compan For: Sep 27

CONSENT OF JONES LANG LASALLE AMERICAS, INC. We hereby consent to the (1) use of our name in the Registration Statement on Form S-3 of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., a Maryland corporation (the “Company”), and the related prospectus and any amendments or supplements thereto (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), (2) references to and inclusion of the information derived from the market study (the “market study”) prepared by Jones Lang LaSalle Americas, Inc. for the Company in, and making the information derived from the market study part of, the Registration Statement, including through the incorporation by reference therein of the economic and demographic data included in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K dated September 27, 2021, and (3) filing of this consent as an exhibit to the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K dated September 27, 2021, which is incorporated by reference in the Registration Statement.
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Karat Packaging Inc. For: Sep 20

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware. 001-40336. 83-2237832. (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification...
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K Canagold Resources Ltd. For: Sep 24

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 (Translation of registrant's name into English) #810 – 625 Howe Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2T6. (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form...
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K Uxin Ltd For: Sep 24

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F x Form 40-F ¨. Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form...
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K CHW Acquisition Corp For: Sep 23

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): September 23, 2021. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter) Cayman Islands 001-40764 N/A. (State or other jurisdiction of. incorporation) (Commission. File Number) (I.R.S. Employer. Identification No.)
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K Silver Elephant Mining For: Sep 23

Form 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 or 15d-16 UNDER THE. SILVER ELEPHANT MINING CORP. (Translation of registrant’s name into English) (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Frequency Therapeutics, For: Sep 22

Exhibit 99.1 LEADING A NEW CATEGORY IN REGENERATIVE MEDICINE Advancing Novel Approaches to Hearing Restoration Corporate Overview September 2021 Copyright Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. 1Exhibit 99.1 LEADING A NEW CATEGORY IN REGENERATIVE MEDICINE Advancing Novel Approaches to Hearing Restoration Corporate Overview September 2021 Copyright Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. 1.
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K CONDUENT Inc For: Oct 05

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) (Former name or former address, if changed since last report) Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):
