Check Out Some Sizzlin’ Stills From the 40th FMX Birthday Bash

This may be your last chance to catch a big outdoor concert in the Hub City until 2022. From what we know about the band touring plans out there, there may not be another big outdoor show until May. We're lucky that we're going out with a bang with Lubbock favorites Volbeat. These guys have been pumping out great song after great song, and we expect you'll hear at least two of their new tracks at tonight's show.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO