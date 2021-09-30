CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Check Out Some Sizzlin’ Stills From the 40th FMX Birthday Bash

By Wes
FMX 94.5
 4 days ago
The family got back together on Wednesday night for the 40th FMX Birthday Bash and you guys rocked. Twin Temple opened the show with their "Satanic Doo-wop," which shocked some people. (Hard to believe in 2021, but yeah.) Next up were Mongolian rockers The Hu, who made fans of the entire audience. Closing the night was Volbeat, who have turned into an absolute machine, grinding out a night of radio tunes and fan favorites.

FMX 94.5

All Systems Are Go for Tonight’s 40th FMX Birthday Bash With Volbeat

This may be your last chance to catch a big outdoor concert in the Hub City until 2022. From what we know about the band touring plans out there, there may not be another big outdoor show until May. We're lucky that we're going out with a bang with Lubbock favorites Volbeat. These guys have been pumping out great song after great song, and we expect you'll hear at least two of their new tracks at tonight's show.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

