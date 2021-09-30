Check Out Some Sizzlin’ Stills From the 40th FMX Birthday Bash
The family got back together on Wednesday night for the 40th FMX Birthday Bash and you guys rocked. Twin Temple opened the show with their "Satanic Doo-wop," which shocked some people. (Hard to believe in 2021, but yeah.) Next up were Mongolian rockers The Hu, who made fans of the entire audience. Closing the night was Volbeat, who have turned into an absolute machine, grinding out a night of radio tunes and fan favorites.kfmx.com
