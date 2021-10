Registration is required for this activity. (best time to call: 9am - 5pm, Monday - Saturday) Join us on this Lodge to Hut hike to Madison Spring Hut during fall foliage season in the White Mountains. We'll begin with dinner and an introductory meeting at AMC's Joe Dodge Lodge. We prepare for our backcountry adventure by focusing on the appropriate gear needed for our trip as well as a review of our itinerary. The next morning, after a hearty breakfast we'll pack into an AMC van for transport to the Appalachia Trail head. AMC Guides will choose the route based on the weather condition that day. The views from Madison Spring Hut and its closest peaks are amazing. The hut sits above the treeline at the northern end of the Presidential Range and overlooks the sheer walls of Madison Gulf. AMC's first high mountain hut built in 1888, Madison Spring Hut has been newly rebuilt and greets hikers with wide, open views. Backcountry lodging and hearty meals are provided at the Madison Spring Hut. The next morning we'll hike back down to the valley and back to the Lodge. This trip involves difficult hiking on steep, rocky terrain. Weather can change quickly and become quite cold and windy above treeline. Participants should be good hiking shape, have proper hiking boots and clothing and be prepared for an alpine adventure!

