Public Safety

Kranch, Mason Andrew - (1) count of DUI-General Impairment (M) and 3 additional charges

crimewatchpa.com
 6 days ago

Driving Under the Influence (Crash Related) West Earl Township, Pa – An East Petersburg male has been charged with DUI after he was involved in a single vehicle crash on Route 222. On August 28, 2021 at 1:55AM, WEPD was dispatched for a single vehicle crash at mile marking 37.6...

lancaster.crimewatchpa.com

crimewatchpa.com

Ronin, Alexandra - (75)3802D1II Driving Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance (M) and 5 additional charges

On Saturday, July 24, 2021, Slate Belt Regional Police Department conducted a DUI Checkpoint in the 800blk of W Pennsylvania Ave in Plainfield Township. While conducting the checkpoint, Alexandra RONIN entered the checkpoint and exhibited signs and symptoms of being under the influence of drugs. A. RONIN was evaluated on site at the checkpoint and found to be incapable of safely operating a motor vehicle. A. RONIN was placed into custody for driving under the influence (drugs). A. RONIN was also found to be in possession of amphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. A legal blood draw was obtained and A. RONIN'S toxicology test indicated that she had the following substances in her blood, amphetamine, 11-Hydroxy Delta-9 THC, Delta-9 Carboxy TCH, and Delta-9 THC. Charges against A. RONIN were filed.
PLAINFIELD, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Rodriguez, Felix Luis - (1 count ) DUI and 3 additional charges

On September 24th, 2021 at approximately 2:15am, the officers initiated a traffic stop in the 100 block of North High Street. During the traffic stop and through an investigation, it was determined that the operator of the vehicle, Felix Luis Rodriguez, a 49 year old White-Hispanic male of Exton, PA, was driving under the influence of alcoholic beverage to the point he was incapable of safely operating a motor vehicle. Rodriguez was arrested and charged with DUI and related traffic offenses. Rodriguez was transported to the West Chester Police Department, processed, and released on summons. A preliminary hearing is pending at District Court 15-1-04.
WEST CHESTER, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Hevel, Nathan Andrew - Possession of Marijuana (M) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M)

At approximately 0126 hours, on 09/13/2021, the Palmyra Borough Police Department was flagged down by a citizen, who advised of a suspicious vehicle to the rear of Sheetz, 811 East Main Street, Palmyra, PA, 17078. The vehicle, a tan in color, Toyota Camry, was located and the 2 males were located inside the vehicle. One of the occupants, Nathan Andrew Hevel, was found to have 2 active bench warrants (one from Lebanon County and one from Dauphin County). Hevel was taken into custody. Marijuana and related Drug Paraphernalia was found on Hevel's person. Hevel was transported to Lebanon County Central Booking on the warrants.
PALMYRA, PA
#Odor#Dui General Impairment#Ems#Lgh#Psp
crimewatchpa.com

Preston, Cameron Raymond - (4 Counts) DUI (M) and 2 Traffic Violations

On August 12, 2021, at approximately 0107 hours, Palmyra Police initiated a traffic stop of a white in color, Toyota Prius in the 800 block of East Main Street, Palmyra, PA, 17078. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Cameron Raymond Preston, of North Carolina. During the stop, Preston was determined to be under the influence of controlled substances. Preston was arrested for suspicion of DUI and taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for legal blood draw. Blood results showed that Preston had been driving with high amounts of Amphetamine, Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and Fentanyl in his system.
PALMYRA, PA
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Gilbert, Ryan Carvel - (18) 3802 DUI and 2 additional charges

On September 11, 20201 at approximately 2:10 AM, North Middleton Police Department was dispatched a single vehicle accident in the 1800 block of Spring Road, where the vehicle left the roadway striking a cinder block mailbox, a traffic sign, and a utility electric pole ground wire. It was advised to officers that the driver of the vehicle was to be grabbing items from the vehicle and running away from the location of the vehicle crash. Officers arrived in the area, and found the driver who had fled from the scene of the crash. The driver was identified as Ryan Gilbert, and was found to be impaired. Gilbert was taken into custody and transported to Cumberland County Prison on charges filed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimewatchpa.com

Diaz-Morant, Jayshawn - (1) Count Felony Burglary and 2 additional charges

Burglary / Terroristic Threats / Simple Assault Arrest, 2:10 p.m., Tuesday, October 5, 2021, 300 block East Roseville Road (MT) – Jayshawn Diaz-Morant, M/23, of Lancaster, PA, was charged with the above offenses following a domestic dispute. During the altercation, Diaz-Morant ran into the victim’s home, unannounced and uninvited, and punched them in the face and torso, using boxing gloves. He also threatened to return to the house and kill people inside the home. Diaz-Morant then fled the area. A criminal complaint was filed and an arrest warrant obtained. Diaz-Morant remains a wanted person at this time. Any person knowing the whereabouts of Diaz-Morant should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 or provide information anonymously by clicking “Submit a Tip” below.
LANCASTER, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Dixon, Damion Tyrell - (1) Count DUI - General Impairment and 4 additional charges

Resisting Arrest / DUI / Disorderly Conduct Arrest, 9:02 p.m., Tuesday, September 28, 2021, Keller Avenue at Lititz Pike (MT) – Damion Tyrell Dixon, M/23, of Lancaster, PA, was charged with the above offense following a traffic stop for speeding and erratic driving. Dixon exhibited signs of impairment and was in possession of open alcoholic beverage containers. Dixon refused to perform field coordination tests, and became upset when his passenger was arrested for interfering with the administration of the tests. Dixon was yelling and physically came after officers attempting to arrest the passenger. Dixon then struggled with officers as he was taken into custody. He also refused to get into the police vehicle. Chemical testing yielded a BAC of 0.168%. Dixon was processed and released. A criminal complaint was filed.
LANCASTER, PA
Public Safety
crimewatchpa.com

Johnson, Lasheira - (1) Count DUI - Controlled Substances and 1 additional charge

Lasheira Johnson, 32, of Chester, PA was arrested and charged with DUI and related traffic offenses, after Officers were dispatched for a female asleep in a vehicle. The incident occurred on September 17, 2021 at approximately 1:57PM, in the area of W. State Street and S. Mill Road, Kennett Square Borough. Upon making contact with Johnson, Officers observed indicators suggesting intoxication and field sobriety tests showed impairment. She was taken into custody for suspected DUI and submitted to a chemical test of her blood. Lasheira Johnson was transported to Central Booking at Chester County Prison. Charges were filed with District Court 15-3-04.
CHESTER, PA
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Vance, Juliet M - Dui and 1 additional charge

On September 4th 2021 at 0151hrs, the East Pennsboro Township Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation on 2nd Street at 1st Ave., Enola. While talking to the operator of the vehicle, the operator appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. The operator was identified as Juliet Vance of Enola. Vance was arrested and transported to the Cumberland County Booking center for a blood test. Charges were filed and a preliminary hearing was scheduled before MDJ Sanderson.
ENOLA, PA
crimewatchpa.com

cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Bell, Bernard Jerome - (18) 3929 (A) Retail Theft (F3) and 1 additional charge

On September 16, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for Bernard J. Bell was served. Holding Department: Lower Allen Township Police Department. On December 8, 2020 at 8:51 PM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to 3987 Capital City Mall Drive, Gold and Diamond's, inside of the Capital City Mall in reference to a theft of approximately $40,000 dollars worth of jewelry. The incident was non-active and was reported to have occurred earlier in the day. One "customer" worked to distract the employee while the suspect reached into an open display case and removed a whole tray of jewelry. The male suspect then slid the door to the display closed to conceal his theft and then walked away from the kiosk towards center court. Shortly after the male suspect departed from the kiosk, the "other customer" departed from the kiosk and is observed walking towards center court. Total estimated loss to be $40,000-$45,000 dollars.
RETAIL
crimewatchpa.com

Barcynski, John Ray - (4 Counts) DUI (M); Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M); and 2 traffic violations

On July 8, 2021, at approximately 1033 hours, Palmyra Police initiated a traffic stop of a blue in color, Chevrolet pickup truck in the 1st block of North Harrison Street, Palmyra, PA, 17078. The driver of the truck was identified as John Ray Barcynski. During the stop, Barcynski was determined to be under the influence of controlled substances. Barcynski was arrested for suspicion of DUI and taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for legal blood draw. In addition, Drug Paraphernalia was found on Barcynski's person. Blood results showed that Barcynski had been driving with high amounts of Methamphetamine, Amphetamine, and Marijuana at the time of the draw.
PALMYRA, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Freeman, Micah - 2702(a)(3) - Aggravated Assault (F2) and 1 additional charge

On 09/25/2021 at approximately 3:15pm, Lower Paxton Police officers were dispatched to UPMC Community Osteopathic for an unruly individual causing a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the individual, identified as Micah Freeman, and attempted to assist him. Freeman quickly became aggressive and began threatening the officers present before advancing of them with the clear intent to enter into a physical altercation. After a brief altercation, officers were able to take Freeman into custody. Freeman was transported to the Dauphin County Booking Center and was charged with Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was arraigned by MDJ O'Leary at Night Court and was given $10,000.00 unsecured bail.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
crimewatchpa.com

Hand, Lydia N - 18 2701 A1 Simple Assault (M2) and 2 additional charges

On Friday, September 24, 2021 at 0806AM, Slate Belt Regional Police Officers were dispatched to 1108 Flory St, in Plainfield Township for a "domestic in progress." Upon arrival, Slate Belt Regional Officer spoke with the victim, who identified his sister, Lydia N. HAND had been throwing household items throughout the kitchen. During the time L. HAND was throwing items, the victim attempted to restrain her (L. HAND), however she was able to reach a frying pan and hit the victim over the side of his head, causing injury to the victim. L. HAND was taken into custody, where she was found to be in possession of a clear (glass) pipe, a device commonly used to inhale a controlled substances. L. HAND was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Zito. Judge Zito set bail at $5,000 unsecured. L. HAND was transported to the Northampton County Prison, where she was lodged.
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimewatchpa.com

Pantoja-Duran, Carlos - (1) Count DUI - BAC .16% or Greater and 5 additional charges

On September 22, 2021 an Arrest Warrant was issued for Carlos Pantoja-Duran after he failed to appear for his preliminary hearing for the following incident. Carlos Pantoja-Duran,25, of Kennett Square was arrested and charged with DUI and related traffic offenses after the 2004 Honda he was operating was stopped for traveling at a high rate of speed through a parking lot and striking a curb as he exited the parking lot. Upon approaching the vehicle, Pantoja-Duran admitted to driving with a suspended driver's license and Officers observed indicators suggesting intoxication. Pantoja-Duran refused to attempt any field sobriety tests that were instructed by Officers. While speaking with the passenger of the vehicle, Officers observed a small bag of suspected marijuana in the center cup holder. Carlos Pantoja-Duran was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI, possession of Marijuana and other related traffic offenses. Charges were filed with District Court 15-3-04.
PUBLIC SAFETY
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Taveras, Danilo Alberto - PACC 5111 Dealing in Proceeds of Unlawful Activities (F1) and 6 additional charges

On September 17, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for Danilo A. Taveras was served. Holding Department: Lower Allen Township Police Department. On April 28th, 2021 at 8:57 p.m., Lower Allen Twp. Police Officers observed a black Toyota Prius operating westbound in the 3900 block of Hartzdale Drive. A traffic stop was conducted after the vehicle's registration was found to be expired. The driver was identified as Danilo Taveras. Marijuana paraphernalia was observed in plain view inside the vehicle. Taveras admitted to smoking marijuana earlier on this date and also stated there was some inside the vehicle.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
crimewatchpa.com

Olivencia Rivera, Gilberto Gerardo - DUI (M) and 3 additional charges

On 09/12/2021 at approximately 0158 hours, Palmyra Police conducted a traffic stop in the 800 Block of East Main Street. The driver was identified as Gilberto Olivencia Rivera. During the course of the stop it was determined that the driver was under the influence of alcohol. On 09/14/2021 charges were...
PALMYRA, PA

