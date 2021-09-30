Kranch, Mason Andrew - (1) count of DUI-General Impairment (M) and 3 additional charges

On Friday, September 24, 2021 at 0806AM, Slate Belt Regional Police Officers were dispatched to 1108 Flory St, in Plainfield Township for a "domestic in progress." Upon arrival, Slate Belt Regional Officer spoke with the victim, who identified his sister, Lydia N. HAND had been throwing household items throughout the kitchen. During the time L. HAND was throwing items, the victim attempted to restrain her (L. HAND), however she was able to reach a frying pan and hit the victim over the side of his head, causing injury to the victim. L. HAND was taken into custody, where she was found to be in possession of a clear (glass) pipe, a device commonly used to inhale a controlled substances. L. HAND was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Zito. Judge Zito set bail at $5,000 unsecured. L. HAND was transported to the Northampton County Prison, where she was lodged.
