With Minecraft gradually being moved over from Mojang to Minecraft accounts, the open source MultiMC launcher has a new release out adding Microsoft account support. Important of course, since you want to be able to keep playing. MultiMC has a lot of neat features to keep all your Minecraft installations tidy, along with giving you fine control over lots of extras including Java options, resource and texture packs, install modpacks from many different platforms and more. It's easily one of the best launchers to use to play Minecraft on Linux.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO