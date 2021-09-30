CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Suffolk Downs Welcomes Families to First Touch-a-Truck Event at Former Racetrack

By Times Staff
eastietimes.com
 6 days ago

A Touch-a-Truck at The Track event will be held for an up-close view of tractors, trucks, diggers, police cars and fire engines. Sit in the seats, honk the horns or take your pictures on the front end! Guests of all ages will be able to explore vehicles like a BearCat SWAT Truck, East Boston and Revere fire trucks and police cars, a backhoe and other earthmovers. Enjoy family-friendly activities in the paddock, ride on the trackless train ride for kids, take a stroll to view the public art installation The Window Walk, visit the food trucks and jam out to music by DJ Sprino. The first 300 guests will receive a free ice cream at the ice cream truck.

