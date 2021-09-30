CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Form 8-K MARKEL CORP For: Sep 27

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

8-K _______________________________________________. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (. 804. ) 747-0136. Not Applicable. (Former name or former address, if changed since last report) _______________________________________________. Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K ANTERO RESOURCES Corp For: Oct 06

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) of Incorporation) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer. Identification Number) 1615 Wynkoop Street. Denver. ,. Colorado. 80202. (Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code) Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area...
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K VPC Impact Acquisition For: Oct 06

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): October 6, 2021. VPC IMPACT ACQUISITION HOLDINGS III, INC. Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy...
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 RENN Fund, Inc. For: Oct 05 Filed by: STAHL MURRAY

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K KIEWIT ROYALTY TRUST For: Sep 29

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported):. September 29, 2021. KIEWIT ROYALTY TRUST. (Exact name of registrant as...
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 CABOT CORP For: Sep 30 Filed by: ENRIQUEZ CABOT JUAN

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 2. The phantom stock will be settled in cash upon the reporting person's termination of service as a director. By: Jennifer Lombardi, pursuant to a power of attorney...
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 HORMEL FOODS CORP /DE/ For: Sep 30 Filed by: Newlands William A

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K IVERIC bio, Inc. For: Sep 27

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter) Delaware. 001-36080. 20-8185347. (State or Other Jurisdiction. of Incorporation)(Commission. File Number)(IRS Employer. Identification No.) Five...
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Fast Track Solutions, For: Sep 29

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Date of Earliest Event Reported: September 29, 2021. Better For You Wellness, Inc. (Exact name of...
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Vizio Holding Corp. For: Sep 27 Filed by: V-TW Holdings, LLC

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K Youdao, Inc. For: Sep 30

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter) (Address of Principal Executive Offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐. Indicate by check mark...
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K KBS Real Estate Investme For: Sep 20

KBS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST II, INC. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter) ______________________________________________________. Maryland. 000-53649. 26-0658752. (State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation or Organization)(Commission File Number)(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) 800 Newport Center Drive.
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Sterling Check Corp. For: Sep 23 Filed by: GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 ORACLE CORP For: Sep 27 Filed by: Daley Dorian

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. Sale of shares pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 plan adopted on May 10, 2021. 2. This transaction...
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Solid Biosciences Inc. For: Sep 29

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter) (Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code) Registrant's telephone number, including area code:. (617) 337-4680. (Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since...
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K Nexters Inc. For: Sep 29

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. (Translation of registrant's name into English) (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F x Form 40-F ¨. Indicate by check mark if the...
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Energous Corp For: Sep 24 Filed by: MANNINA WILLIAM T

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. This transaction was effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the Reporting Person. /s/ William T. Mannina...
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 URANIUM ENERGY CORP For: Sep 23 Filed by: Ballesta Moya Gloria L

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. The Reporting Person exercised options previously granted to her under the Company stock incentive plan, electing to...
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Phillips Edison & Compan For: Sep 27

CONSENT OF JONES LANG LASALLE AMERICAS, INC. We hereby consent to the (1) use of our name in the Registration Statement on Form S-3 of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., a Maryland corporation (the “Company”), and the related prospectus and any amendments or supplements thereto (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), (2) references to and inclusion of the information derived from the market study (the “market study”) prepared by Jones Lang LaSalle Americas, Inc. for the Company in, and making the information derived from the market study part of, the Registration Statement, including through the incorporation by reference therein of the economic and demographic data included in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K dated September 27, 2021, and (3) filing of this consent as an exhibit to the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K dated September 27, 2021, which is incorporated by reference in the Registration Statement.
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Karat Packaging Inc. For: Sep 20

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware. 001-40336. 83-2237832. (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification...
StreetInsider.com

Form 3 Fusion Acquisition Corp. For: Sep 22 Filed by: VanWagner Adam

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES. Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940.
