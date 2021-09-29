Journalism jobs in Graduate

Conservative MP Sir Peter Bottomley said that some MPs are finding it “really grim” to live on a salary of £82,000.The Worthing West MP said that the annual salary, which does not include expenses and perks, should be higher.The median salary in the UK is just over £31,000, according to the Office for National Statistics.In an interview with the New Statesman, Sir Peter insisted that MPs should get paid as much as GP – about £100,000 on average in England.An increase of £18,000 a year to MPs’ salaries would represent a pay rise of almost 22 per cent. The...
