Journalism jobs in Graduate

Almost 300 operations were cancelled on the day they were due to take place in the summer because of a lack of critical care beds and nurses at one of England’s largest hospitals, The Independent has learned.The situation has now become so serious at Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust that bosses sent out an appeal at the weekend for any nurse from the trust to work extra hours in its intensive-care units in exchange for enhanced pay, regardless of their experience.Staffing ratios in intensive care – where the sickest patients fight for their lives – have been stretched beyond previously acceptable...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 2 DAYS AGO