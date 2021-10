Halloween decor is very versatile, you may see all kinds of scary and spooky (or not much) things here and there. Skeletons and snakes, spiders and spider web, jack-o-lanterns and bats, witches and their cauldrons and much other stuff can be used for Halloween decor. But I’d like to share some ideas on another item that isn’t seen at parties often, so you can stand out with it – a mummy! Mummies are great for Halloween styling, they can be used indoors and outdoors, they will easily create a scary feel and look awesome! Here are some examples.

