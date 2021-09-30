HITEC - Come for the Presentations and Tech, Stay for the People - By John Reyna

The tech sector has been shaken by the culmination of factors, that have -- in part-- been brewing for nearly a decade: a rise in the instances and sophistication of cyber attacks on organizations and our data; a growing skills gap that’s left employers struggling to fill mission-critical roles (job vacancies across all sectors grew by 44% over the summer, compared to the three months prior, and 10% of all open roles are now in the tech sector); and a noticeable lack of diversity within tech companies. However, one of these is, arguably, the cause of the other two. Our sector’s historic unwillingness to bring in prospective workers with nontraditional (non-degree) backgrounds and to hire people from underrepresented backgrounds --women, people of color, those with disabilities, and people from the LGBTQ+ community -- and to ensure that they are valued members of teams, with upward workplace mobility, is leaving us exposed. It’s also leaving us without the fresh perspectives and talent we badly need to solve the most pressing tech problems of our day.

SOCIETY ・ 8 HOURS AGO