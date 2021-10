Due to ongoing concerns about the rise in Covid-19 infection rates in Flathead County and current CDC recommendations, the Hockaday Museum of Art in Kalispell is again requiring all visitors and students ages 5 and older to wear masks indoors while visiting the museum. In addition, hand sanitizer will be available throughout the museum and social distancing will be required. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided.

KALISPELL, MT ・ 6 DAYS AGO