Sebastien Carre Named Regional Vice President and General Manager for Four Seasons Resort Mauritius at Anahita

hotelnewsresource.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSebastien Carre has been appointed Regional Vice President and General Manager of Four Seasons Resort Mauritius at Anahita, ahead of the Resort’s reopening on October 1, 2021. An accomplished hotelier with more than 30 years of global experience, Carre takes up his role in Mauritius, with additional regional oversight of both Four Seasons Resort Seychelles and Four Seasons Resort Seychelles at Desroches Island.

www.hotelnewsresource.com

