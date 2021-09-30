CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Zealand Consults on CBDCs through Issue Paper

By Ali Raza
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Reserve Bank of New Zealand has published an issue paper about central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). The issue paper looks at the use cases for CBDCs, their design, benefits and risks. Following the publication, the RBNZ has stated that it will enquire comments from the public and interested stakeholders...

finextra.com

New Zealand central bank opens consultation on future of money

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has opened a public consultation on the future of money and the case for a central bank-backed digital currency. The bank has published two issue papers - 'The Future of Money - Stewardship' and 'The Future of Money - Central Bank Digital Currency' - as the basis for the consultation, which will close on 6 December.
WORLD
CoinTelegraph

New Zealand central bank releases issue paper on digital currency

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) published an issue paper providing its perspective on central bank digital currencies (CBDC). The paper outlines CBDC purposes, designs, as well as the potential benefits and associated risks. The bank will be seeking comments on the proposed paper until Dec. 6. The document...
MARKETS
theedgemarkets.com

New Zealand exploring possibility of issuing a digital currency

(Sept 30): New Zealand’s central bank is exploring the possibility of issuing a digital currency, saying the benefits it would bring include its potential use as a monetary policy tool. “Trends in cash use and innovation in money present an opportunity for the Reserve Bank to consider broadening central bank...
ECONOMY
Jerome Powell Says Federal Reserve will Issue Report on CBDCs

The Federal Reserve has confirmed that it is looking into digital currencies, whose use cases will be discussed in a crypto report that the Federal Reserve will publish soon. The Federal Reserve chair, Jerome Powell, has stated that the body has started researching about CBDCs. The research will help determine whether it is viable to launch an official digital currency for the US. Powell also stated that the Federal Reserve would release a paper that details the research.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

AWS to Open Data Centers in New Zealand

New AWS Region will allow customers to run workloads and securely store data in New Zealand while serving end users with even lower latency. Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company, announced plans to open an infrastructure region in Aotearoa New Zealand in 2024. The new AWS Asia Pacific (Auckland) Region will consist of three Availability Zones (AZs) and join the existing 81 Availability Zones across 25 geographic AWS Regions at launch. The Region will be owned and operated by a local AWS entity in New Zealand. Globally, AWS has announced plans for 24 more Availability Zones and eight more AWS Regions in Australia, India, Indonesia, Israel, Spain, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, and the new AWS Region in New Zealand. The new AWS Asia Pacific (Auckland) Region will enable even more developers, startups, and enterprises as well as government, education, and nonprofit organizations to run their applications and serve end users from data centers located in New Zealand, ensuring that customers who want to keep their data in New Zealand are able to do so. AWS also released an economic impact study (EIS) that estimates it will create 1,000 new jobs through investment of NZ$7.5 billion (US$5.3 billion) in the new AWS Asia Pacific (Auckland) Region with an estimated economic impact on New Zealand’s GDP of NZ$10.8 billion (US$7.7 billion) over the next 15 years.
ECONOMY
ambcrypto.com

HSBC CEO calls CBDCs ‘new form of digital money,’ cryptocurrencies ‘nothing new’

Even with the massive inflow of institutional capital into the cryptocurrency market, many traditional financial institutions have continued to remain wary of this asset class. Joining their ranks was Europe’s largest bank, HSBC, as its CEO reiterated his skeptical stance towards crypto, even as he expressed his enthusiasm for CBDCs.
MARKETS
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
