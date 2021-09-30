CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Child’s Play: Kids Exposed to Toy Guns Aren’t Prone to Violence

buckeyefirearms.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of the campaign to stigmatize firearms and legitimate firearm owners, gun control advocates and their allies on the left have targeted anything that resembles or is used as a proxy for a gun – partially chewed pop tarts, fingers (a “level 2 lookalike firearm”), Halloween costume props, and ordinary toys.

www.buckeyefirearms.org

Comments / 3

Related
smithpharmacyrx.com

Neighborhood Gun Violence Means Worse Mental Health for Kids

Living within a few blocks of a shooting increases the risk that a child will end up visiting the emergency department for mental health-related problems, researchers say. The new study found significant increases in mental health-related ER visits in the two weeks after a neighborhood shooting, especially among kids who lived closest to it and those exposed to multiple shootings.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Control#Toys#Common Sense#Terroristic Threat#British#The Gun Control Network
southarkansassun.com

Gun Violence Affecting Kids Soars During COVID-19 Pandemic

Children’s Defense Fund said children and teenagers in the United States are 15 times more likely to die from a gunshot than their peers in 31 other high-income nations combined. The situation has worsened as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic, the nonprofit organization explained. According to the Gun Violence...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
audacy.com

When gun violence hits nearby, mental health symptoms in kids go up, say Penn researchers

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Gun violence in a community can increase the number of children visiting the emergency room with mental health crises. That’s the finding of a new study by Penn Medicine comparing four years worth of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia ER visits for children under 12 to Philadelphia Police Department crime data. Researchers found that children within four or five blocks of a shooting were more likely to show anxiety, depression, sleeplessness and other mental health symptoms in the weeks afterward.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
austinfamily.com

Playgrounds Aren’t Simply Child’s Play

As tired parents of poor sleepers and early risers, my husband and I loved a good playground. We could find a bench, settle our weary bones and watch our kids enjoy being out in the fresh air. We might even occasionally rally to push a swing, accept a make-believe mulch ice cream or cheer on a child who had climbed to the top of the play structure.
AUSTIN, TX
Urban Milwaukee

Unfathomable gun violence shakes the community

Tragedy struck our community this weekend as two young girls who were idly minding their own business in a car were struck by bullets fired at the vehicle in the 3100 block of North Sherman Boulevard. The older of the two girls lost her life as a result of this heinous incident, and our hearts break for her family and friends as they deal with what happened. We ask the community to support them during this unimaginably difficult time.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Parents Magazine

Mom Asks Reddit if She Can Ban Kid's 'Accident-Prone' Friend From Her House—An Expert Weighs In

My daughter, 10, has a lot of friends in the neighborhood. There are a few trusted friends of hers who are allowed to come over when I'm not home. One of those friends is unfortunately super accident prone. She's always falling off of things and bumping into things getting cut and otherwise injuring herself. It happens when I'm around as well, but if something happens when I'm not home in my house I am responsible for it. I told my daughter I am not comfortable having this friend visit when I'm not home. The problem is this friend got upset she stopped being invited over. Her parents called and I voiced my concern but they don't think she is accident prone at all. I don't want to be responsible for alienating her friend, but also don't want to keep getting panicked calls when her friend falls out of a tree or whatever else. Am I being overly cautious or is this the safe decision despite the impact on my daughter's friendship? Reddit user throwRA_secretslice, edited for clarity.
KIDS
jacksonprogress-argus.com

HAL BRADY: Children aren't child's play

Luther Jackson’s funeral and the procession of that funeral caused a big stir in the city. As a matter of fact, there were scores of sleek automobiles that carried hundreds of people to the cemetery. The local press was there. Even a reporter from the Wall Street Journal was there. Luther Jackson had lived a big life, and was dying in a big way. They had just had his service at a rather lavish chapel. It was filled with floral arrangements. The pastor, a distinguished gentleman, did not know Mr. Jackson but nevertheless he talked about him as though he did. There was a well paid soloist who sang all the favorite songs of that great civic leader.
JACKSON, GA
People

Son Finds Aspiring Actress Dead in Bed After Neighbor Allegedly Shoots by Accident While Cleaning Gun

An Atlanta woman is dead after being shot in the head by a stray bullet that her neighbor accidentally shot while he was cleaning his gun, according to Gwinnett County police. Carlether Foley, 36, was an aspiring actress with several small roles on her resume. Authorities say that she was lying in bed on Friday night when she was struck by a bullet fired by her neighbor, Maxwell Williamson.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy