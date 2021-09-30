Child’s Play: Kids Exposed to Toy Guns Aren’t Prone to Violence

My daughter, 10, has a lot of friends in the neighborhood. There are a few trusted friends of hers who are allowed to come over when I'm not home. One of those friends is unfortunately super accident prone. She's always falling off of things and bumping into things getting cut and otherwise injuring herself. It happens when I'm around as well, but if something happens when I'm not home in my house I am responsible for it. I told my daughter I am not comfortable having this friend visit when I'm not home. The problem is this friend got upset she stopped being invited over. Her parents called and I voiced my concern but they don't think she is accident prone at all. I don't want to be responsible for alienating her friend, but also don't want to keep getting panicked calls when her friend falls out of a tree or whatever else. Am I being overly cautious or is this the safe decision despite the impact on my daughter's friendship? Reddit user throwRA_secretslice, edited for clarity.

