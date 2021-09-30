To have more women in senior leadership, we need to walk the talk
Although there are more women in tech than before, there are still not many women in senior leadership positions — here's how we can change that. I was recently asked to provide input for a colleague’s blog on why, in the tech industry, despite advancements in women representation, senior leadership remains dominantly male. My initial response was okay, let me list a couple bullets and send them your way. I made myself a cup of coffee and started thinking about it. After a while, I felt overwhelmed by my own reactions.blog.avast.com
