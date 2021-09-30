CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
To have more women in senior leadership, we need to walk the talk

By Daria Loi
avast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough there are more women in tech than before, there are still not many women in senior leadership positions — here's how we can change that. I was recently asked to provide input for a colleague’s blog on why, in the tech industry, despite advancements in women representation, senior leadership remains dominantly male. My initial response was okay, let me list a couple bullets and send them your way. I made myself a cup of coffee and started thinking about it. After a while, I felt overwhelmed by my own reactions.

blog.avast.com

