Spend The Day Exploring The Historic 1700s Fort De Chartres, A French Fort In Illinois

Illinois officially became a state in 1818, but there was a long history before that. In 1673, the French began to colonize what was known at the time as “Upper Louisiana” along the eastern side of the Mississippi River. They settled in the areas of Cahokia, Kaskaskia, Chartres, Saint Phillippe, and Prairie du Rocher. By the mid-1700s, they had built three wooden forts and one stone fort along the Mississippi. Today, Fort de Chartres, the stone fort, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is a worthwhile place to explore on a day trip.

Fort de Chartres is a large stone fortification built along the Mississippi River by French colonists in 1753. Prior to that, they had constructed three different wooden forts.

Between the years of 1753 and 1765, this fort became the location of the French seat of government as well as their military base in the Upper Lousiana settlement. Between 1765 and 1772, British troops took over.

In 1772, the fort's south wall collapsed and over the years, the rest of it was left to abandon and ruin. Today, many parts of Fort de Chartres have been reconstructed into what it may have looked like back in the 18th century.

In 1960, Fort de Chartres was given the distinction as a National Historic Landmark and was eventually added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1976.

Taking a day trip here is a worthwhile visit. You'll get to see what's believed to be the oldest building in the state, which is the restored powder house. Explore the grounds and you'll also get to see stone houses, original foundations, a garden shed, produce gardens, a Guard House, and a museum.

The reconstructed Guard House is home to a Catholic chapel, a priest's room, and a guard's room, among others.

The Fort de Chartres French Marines arrange a variety of living history events at the fort each year. By educating the public through these events, they are keeping the history of the 18th-century French military presence in Illinois alive. You can visit their Facebook page for more information and to view any upcoming events at Fort de Chartres.

