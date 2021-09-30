CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black and Missing: Help Us Find Relisha Tenau Rudd

Relisha Tenau Rudd went missing on March 19, 2014, when she was just eight years old.

Relisha was staying at a D.C. homeless shelter where she lived with her mother and siblings at the time of her disappearance. Relisha was last seen with a janitor who worked at the shelter.

The janitor was identified as 51-year-old Kahlil Tatum. Tatum was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, days after his wife’s body had been found, killed by a bullet from the same gun. Police had issued a warrant for Tatum for the murder of his wife prior to him taking his life.

Police reported that Tatum bought a shovel, lime and contractor-sized trash bags and visited D.C.’s Kenilworth Park around the time Relisha was last seen. Her body has never been found, and no one has been charged with her disappearance.

Her disappearance was reportedly not brought to the attention of the authorities until weeks later. She missed more than 30 days of school before a social worker alerted the police. Relisha was known to wear a purple Helly Hansen brand winter jacket and pink boots.

Natalie Wilson, the co-founder of the Black and Missing Foundation, Inc., told ABC News last year that she believes Relisha is alive.

“Sadly, we believe that she is possibly a victim of sex trafficking,” said Wilson. “We believe that someone has information as to the whereabouts of Relisha. All we need is one person to come forward.”

In 2019, Relisha’s stepfather Antonio Wheeler said that he, too, believes Relisha to be still alive.

“I actually believe she’s still alive,” told WUSA9, “they just keep looking for a body and every time they look for a body you find nothing so, what’d that tell you?” He continued, “I pray to God that she’s alive because I don’t know what I’d do if she come up any other way but alive.”

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the location and return of missing Relisha.

Anyone with information can submit a tip to Black and Missing here.

KDWN

Las Vegas Police Find Dozens Of Boa Constrictors In Home

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police found 30 boa constrictors in a home and then determined that nothing was amiss. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that investigators came across the snakes Tuesday during an unspecified law enforcement investigation and called Clark County Animal Control. A police spokesman said the county agency responded and determined that possession of constrictors wasn’t a crime. A county spokesman said local laws don’t prohibit having dozens of boa constrictors in a residence and that no action was taken because the snakes were in appropriate cages. The spokesman said failure to provide a safe and clean living space could lead to animal cruelty charges.
LAS VEGAS, NV
kjluradio.com

Couple overdoses in Franklin County, their 4-week-old infant is saved from the backseat

A four-week-old baby is saved from a hot car after her parents overdose in Franklin County. The Washington Police Department reports it was called Friday to investigate two people who were slumped over in a vehicle on the city’s east side. As medical personnel were tending to the couple, they found the baby secured in a car seat in the backseat, covered by a blanket. Police report the baby was showing signs of being in distress because of the heat. The infant was treated then released to the Franklin County Children’s Division.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
wdac.com

Missing Woman Located

ELIZABETHTOWN – A missing woman has been located. Thanks in part to the help that was received through the numerous tips received from the public and dilligent work by police, the Elizabethtown Borough Police Department reported that 46-year-old Nicole Gill-Schlegel, who had been reported missing by her family, was located and safely returned home on Saturday, September 11th. She had not been seen by her family since August 31st.
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
