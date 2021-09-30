Tamron 18-300mm F/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD for Fujifilm X-mount Mirrorless Cameras

We have a relatively rare chance here to examine some of the full-frame Panasonic Lumix lenses using the Leica L mount, a collaboration between Leica Camera, Panasonic and Sigma. The first of these is actually from a set of three lightweight lenses with virtually identical dimensions and balance. This is intended to particularly benefit videographers as the balance of the camera/lens combination will not change from lens to lens. The complete set will be 24mm/50mm/85mm of which we have the 24mm and 85mm to look at. First up is the Panasonic Lumix S 24mm f/1.8, coupled with the 24MP full-frame Panasonic Lumix S5 camera body. Let's see how it handles and performs.

