CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Tamron 18-300mm F/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD for Fujifilm X-mount Mirrorless Cameras

photographyblog.com
 5 days ago

The Tamron 18-300mm F/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD is a new 16.6x superzoom telephoto lens for Fujifilm X-series APS-C mirrorless cameras. It covers a wide zoom range from approximately 27mm to 450mm in the 35mm full-frame equivalent focal length. The new Tamron 18-300 mm F/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD (model...

www.photographyblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
TrendHunter.com

Mirrorless Lens Webcams

The Opal C1 professional webcam is positioned as a first of its kind peripheral for those who spend extended periods on Zoom or video calls throughout the day to help them look their best. The webcam boasts a smartphone-shaped construction that makes use of DSLR internal components to help capture video like never before. The unit is presently in beta development where its outfitted with a mirrorless 7.8mm 4K Sony sensor along with at least two chips that includes Intel's 14nm VPU.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Best Canon RF lenses 2021: the best lenses for Canon's mirrorless EOS R cameras

Looking for the best Canon RF lenses for your new EOS R camera? You've come to the right place. In three years since the launch of Canon's full-frame mirrorless system in October 2018, the camera maker has added a total of 15 RF lenses to its catalogue. This includes the newest pair to join the growing stable of great glass – the RF Canon RF 100-400mm f/5.6-8 IS USM zoom and the wide-angle RF RF 16mm f/2.8 STM. Both are relatively affordable, unlike a lot of the best RF lenses, meaning Canon is catering to all kinds of photographers with different budgets.
ELECTRONICS
cameratimes.org

Fujifilm X-T30 II Pre-order, Availability & in Stock Tracker

Here is our free Fujifilm X-T30 II pre-order, availability and in stock tracker for you. The Fujifilm X-T30 II mirrorless camera was officially announced on September 2, 2021. Featuring a 26.1MP APS-C-format X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor and the high-speed X-Processor 4 image processor, the Fujifilm X-T30 II enable fast and accurate AF of up to 0.02 seconds, blackout-free burst shooting at up to 8fps in the mechanical shutter mode and up to 30fps in the electronic shutter mode (1.25x crop), and it is capable of recording DCI/UHD 4K30 video and Full HD 1080p120 video. In addition, the Fujifilm X-T30 II is fitted with a high-resolution 1.62-million-dot three-inch tilting touchscreen LCD monitor, helping users capture stills and videos alike with ease. Offering powerful stills and video features, coupled with a compact, functional design, the Fujifilm X-T30 II is a versatile mirrorless camera distinguished by advanced stills and video recording along with sleek and intuitive handling characteristics.
ELECTRONICS
gizmochina.com

Sony Alpha ZV-E10 portable mirrorless camera officially launched in India

Sony has announced a new portable mirrorless camera named Sony Alpha ZV-E10 which is aimed at bloggers and content creators. The body of the camera is priced at ₹59,490 (~$808) while the camera with lens costs ₹69,990 (~$951). The Sony Alpha ZV-E10 features a 24.2MP APS-C Exmor CMOS sensor and...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camera#Vxd#Fujifilm X Mount#Tamron Usa Press#Vc Vxd#Af#Tamron#Vibration Compensation
fujirumors.com

Royal Observatory Greenwich Assigns Astronomy Photographer of the Year Award to Fujifilm X-T4 Shooter Shuchang Dong

Do you remember when back in 2020 photographers using Fujifilm APS-C cameras took away all the most important World Press Photo Awards?. And this happened, despite talented “internet reviewers” showing us with their stunningly artistic test shots that only full frame can produce professional results. And honestly, I totally agree...
PHOTOGRAPHY
ephotozine.com

Panasonic L-Mount S 24mm F/1.8 Lens Review

We have a relatively rare chance here to examine some of the full-frame Panasonic Lumix lenses using the Leica L mount, a collaboration between Leica Camera, Panasonic and Sigma. The first of these is actually from a set of three lightweight lenses with virtually identical dimensions and balance. This is intended to particularly benefit videographers as the balance of the camera/lens combination will not change from lens to lens. The complete set will be 24mm/50mm/85mm of which we have the 24mm and 85mm to look at. First up is the Panasonic Lumix S 24mm f/1.8, coupled with the 24MP full-frame Panasonic Lumix S5 camera body. Let's see how it handles and performs.
ELECTRONICS
dailycameranews.com

Tamron Unveils 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD and 28-75mm f/2.8 G2 for E-mount

The release date and pricing information for the Tamron 35-150mm F/2-2.8 Di III VXD and Tamron 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III VXD G2 have been revealed along with the Tamron 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VX. According to the press text, the Tamron 35-150mm F/2-2.8 Di III VXD and Tamron 28-75mm...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
Space.com

Fujifilm X-T4 camera review

The Fujifilm X-T4 offers great value, excellent ISO range, easy-to-use menus; it is also compact and lightweight. The Fujifilm X-T4 is the latest high-end photo and video APS-C mirrorless camera from Fujifilm. The X series was created in response to the overly complicated and increasingly larger and heavier DSLR models that were dominating the market. The simplified functionality as well as the overall look and feel is designed to emulate a classic film camera. It has retro-style fingertip dials rather than an overly complicated digital menu yet it lacks none of the functionality you’re used to with a DSLR. With its extremely high ISO capability and handy screen display, coupled with Fujifilm’s long history of making high-quality optics, it makes for an ideal choice for nighttime and astrophotography.
ELECTRONICS
FUJI LOVE

Generation X: 10 years of Fujifilm X Series Cameras

It’s been 10 years since the Fuji X series cameras first came to be – how far have they come in that time?. It’s hard to believe that it’s ten whole years since the first Fujifilm X Series camera came to market – the X100. The camera was first shown in 2010 at the Photokina show and then released to us early the following year.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

The Pixii Camera has ideas that other mirrorless cameras could learn from

The original Pixii Camera was a fresh take on the digital rangefinder camera when it arrived in 2018, and now its French maker has announced an intriguing successor. Also called the Pixii Camera, the second-generation version brings a new 26MP APS-C sensor (up from the slightly paltry 11MP sensor in its predecessor) and a new 'interactive viewfinder'.
ELECTRONICS
photographyblog.com

Irix 30mm f/1.4 Lens for Full-frame DSLR Cameras

The Irix 30mm f/1.4 lens is a new full-frame DSLR lens that's based on the already released 30mm Cine model, retaining the optical properties of the cine version but with a completely different housing. The Irix 30mm f / 1.4 lens will be available in October 2021 for Nikon F,...
ELECTRONICS
petapixel.com

Tamron Reveals Final Details of 35-150mm f/2-2.8 and 28-75mm f/2.8

Tamron has announced final pricing and availability details for the 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD and the 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2. Both lenses are coming this fall for Sony E-mount. 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD. The 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD lens is constructed of 21 elements in...
ELECTRONICS
Photography Life

Ultra-Large Format Cameras: When 300mm Is a Wide Lens

There’s no real upper limit to how large a camera sensor or film can be. Full frame cameras are smaller than medium format digital, which itself falls behind most medium format film – and so on. At the high end of the scale are Ultra-Large Format (ULF) film cameras. What...
ELECTRONICS
fujirumors.com

LockCircle Cinematic X Cage for the Fujifilm GFX100S

I own the Fujifilm GFX100S and it astonishes me every time with its image quality. But so far I haven’t shot a single video with it, and quite frankly, I think I never will. However, that sensor, 70% fuller than full frame, is also astonishing video performer. Philip Bloom for example shot an entire documentary with the original Fujifilm GFX100. Gosh, some of you even mount a GFX camera on a drone for some epic areal footage!
ELECTRONICS
ephotozine.com

Voigtlander 35mm f/1.2 Nokton X Lens Review

Voigtlander is one of the grand old names of German lens making, along with Zeiss and Rollei, and still exists today in its current incarnation of Cosina-owned Japanese manufacturer. This brings modern design and manufacturing techniques to meet with traditional style lens design and materials, resulting in a very interesting range of manual focus lenses. The Voigtlander 35mm f/1.2 Nokton X is also a first of the range designed for Fuji X mount. Here we are using the 26MP Fujifilm X-S10 body to look in detail at the new lens and see if it has the potential to attract Fuji users, who already have a very fine range of AF and MF lenses available.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy