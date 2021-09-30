Tamron 18-300mm F/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD for Fujifilm X-mount Mirrorless Cameras

Here is our free Fujifilm X-T30 II pre-order, availability and in stock tracker for you. The Fujifilm X-T30 II mirrorless camera was officially announced on September 2, 2021. Featuring a 26.1MP APS-C-format X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor and the high-speed X-Processor 4 image processor, the Fujifilm X-T30 II enable fast and accurate AF of up to 0.02 seconds, blackout-free burst shooting at up to 8fps in the mechanical shutter mode and up to 30fps in the electronic shutter mode (1.25x crop), and it is capable of recording DCI/UHD 4K30 video and Full HD 1080p120 video. In addition, the Fujifilm X-T30 II is fitted with a high-resolution 1.62-million-dot three-inch tilting touchscreen LCD monitor, helping users capture stills and videos alike with ease. Offering powerful stills and video features, coupled with a compact, functional design, the Fujifilm X-T30 II is a versatile mirrorless camera distinguished by advanced stills and video recording along with sleek and intuitive handling characteristics.
Comments / 0