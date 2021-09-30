CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

NYC skyscraper unveils fully transparent elevators, levitation booths 1,200 feet in the air

USA Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA skyscraper in New York has unveiled an insane new tourist attraction featuring a glass-bottomed mirrored observation deck. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.

www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

NYC Takes Steps To Make Outdoor Dining Permanent Fixture On Streets And Sidewalk

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Outdoor dining could become permanent in New York City. Outdoor structures on streets and sidewalks became a lifeline for restaurants struggling during the pandemic. Now, the city’s Planning and Transportation departments launched a citywide public engagement process for design rules on permanent outdoor setups. The guidelines will be released in the spring, and the application process is expected to start late next year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

New York skyscraper lets you walk on air with glass-bottomed ‘levitation boxes’ at 1,063ft

Acrophobics beware: a new tourist attraction that allows visitors to “levitate” in glass-bottomed booths at 1,063ft has launched in New York.The One Vanderbilt skyscraper in Manhattan has unveiled its “Summit” experience, which includes fully transparent, glass-floored lifts to whizz guests up 1,000ft in just 42 seconds.There’s also an outdoor terrace at 1,200ft, showcasing stellar views of the city, plus “Levitation” – a number of glass-bottomed booths overlooking Madison Avenue.An indoor installation called “Air” allows visitors to walk through mirrored rooms that reflect the city and sky over and over again; the exhibit combines sound and lighting to create an...
LIFESTYLE
Gothamist.com

NYC Launches ‘Elevate,’ A Support Group For Nightlife Workers

Working in New York City nightlife over the past 20 years, Mizael Ramos said he had witnessed a lot of people dealing with substance use and mental health issues. At one point, he said he took a break from hosting parties to get into recovery himself. He said people in the industry don’t tend to talk publicly about these struggles.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC unveils new blueprint to combat extreme weather following Ida

NEW YORK — Following the devastation left by remnants of Hurricane Ida, Mayor Bill de Blasio unveiled a new blueprint Monday to combat extreme weather and protect New Yorkers from future storms. The mayor released “The New Normal: Combatting Storm-Related Extreme Weather in New York City,” a report that would provide the five boroughs a […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Government
Laredo Morning Times

A 1,200-Foot Glass Elevator in Midtown Is NYC's Newest Landmark

In the five years I’ve lived in New York City, I’ve never visited a single observatory. No Empire State Building, Top of The Rock, One World Trade Center or the city’s most recent lookout, Hudson Yards’ Edge, which calls itself the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere. It’s not that I’m afraid of heights or am unmoved by skyline views or anything. It’s just that I never got around to visiting them when I first moved to the city, and now, planning the time to weed through an overcrowded tourist trap doesn’t seem worth it, regardless of how breathtaking the views might be.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fortune

‘Intolerable’ noise and stuck in the elevator for hours: NYC Billionaire Row condo board sues developers over 1,500 defects

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The condo board at one of New York’s tallest and toniest towers sued the building’s developers, claiming design flaws are to blame for flooding, stuck elevators and “horrible and obtrusive noise and vibration.”. The residential...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
talesbuzz.com

Condo board for luxury NYC skyscraper sues over 1,500 design flaws

A condo board representing the residents of one of the tallest and ritziest buildings on Manhattan’s Billionaires’ Row have sued the developers of the ultra-luxe building, alleging that over 1,500 design flaws have led to flooding, electrical explosions and “horrible and obtrusive noise and vibration.”. The board accused the developers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skyscraper#Levitation#Elevators#Buzz60
Only In New Jersey

The New Jersey Ghost Town That’s Perfect For An Autumn Day Trip

There is something just so fascinating — and a bit spooky — about wandering through a ghost town. Seeing all the abandoned structures is like getting a glimpse back in time and seeing how people used to live in that spot. New Jersey is home to quite a few abandoned ghost towns; not all of […] The post The New Jersey Ghost Town That’s Perfect For An Autumn Day Trip appeared first on Only In Your State.
TRAVEL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

George Floyd statue defaced 2 days after unveiling in NYC

NEW YORK – In Union Square on Friday night, Terrence Floyd — a brother of George Floyd — spoke softly into a microphone. "These monuments have meaning," Floyd said as he stood among large sculptures of his brother, Rep. John Lewis and Breonna Taylor. The statues were covered in black...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wkar.org

Skinny Skyscraper | Impossible Builds

Wed., Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Witness the construction of the skinniest skyscraper ever to make it off the drawing board. Located in New York and rising from within a landmarked building the team will attempt to build the world’s thinnest skyscraper on the construction equivalent of a postage stamp.
ENTERTAINMENT
CBS Tampa

Woman Pushed Into Arriving Train At Times Square Subway Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a suspect who pushed a 42-year-old woman into an incoming train during the morning rush Monday at a subway station in Times Square. Sources told CBS2 the victim was pushed from the platform into a train as it approached the station. Sources said it is believed to be an unprovoked attack. Read more
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NBC Miami

Vandal Throws Paint on Newly Unveiled George Floyd Statue in NYC

A cleanup effort got underway Sunday morning to clear a vandal's attempt to defame a sculpture of George Floyd in New York City's Union Square. The larger than life Floyd was vandalized with a smattering of blue paint around 10 a.m., according to the NYPD. Police in the Manhattan precinct...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mediapost.com

3M Mask Ads Beckon You To 'Elevate Your Air'

In one of the most 2021 ads of the year, 3M is touting its 3M Advanced Filtering Face Mask as the go-to accoutrement for travel. A 30-second animated spot, via Colle McVoy, features a masked-up father who accidentally lets go of a tiger balloon. The father then chases the balloon through the streets, then a grocery store and then a back alley. In the end, it’s dark and the man is returning home with the balloon.
TRAVEL
luxurylaunches.com

Severe leakage, flooding, electrical explosions, and much more – Ultra-rich residents of NYC skyscraper on billionaires row where JLo once lived have sued its developers for $250 million.

Since 2015, 432 Park Avenue has been an address synonymous with ultra-rich luxury and served as the residence of those people who had ‘truly arrived.’ This 1,396-foot-tall residential skyscraper is a part of the esteemed ‘Billionaire’s Row’ developed by CIM Group and Harry B. Macklowe. It stood tall as the tallest residential building globally, which attracted a glittering clientele who paid as much as $88 million to live in a 102-story skyscraper. “In only five years, members of the condo and commercial board are now demanding $250 million from developers and calling the building one of ‘the worst examples of sponsor malfeasance in the development of a luxury condominium in the history of New York City,” according to a lawsuit filed in New York Supreme Court, reported DailyMail.
ECONOMY
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
Jano le Roux

Experts Say: America's shortage crisis is knocking on door

It isn’t just toilet paper. Experts warn many products will be hard to find, especially the staples of family life. It is a problem in a reality where America is depending on other countries. Fear is fear, and these empty shelves are feeding that panic. Christmas is approaching, but will America be able to get gifts, turkeys, and Christmas trees in time?

Comments / 0

Community Policy