NYC skyscraper unveils fully transparent elevators, levitation booths 1,200 feet in the air

In the five years I’ve lived in New York City, I’ve never visited a single observatory. No Empire State Building, Top of The Rock, One World Trade Center or the city’s most recent lookout, Hudson Yards’ Edge, which calls itself the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere. It’s not that I’m afraid of heights or am unmoved by skyline views or anything. It’s just that I never got around to visiting them when I first moved to the city, and now, planning the time to weed through an overcrowded tourist trap doesn’t seem worth it, regardless of how breathtaking the views might be.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO