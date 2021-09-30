CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apollo's Fire celebrates 30th anniversary with new series in Chicago

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMulti-media all-Vivaldi concerts to feature guest soloist,. Apollo's Fire and artistic director Jeannette Sorrell; Photo: Mark Nelson) Celebrating its 30th anniversary season, Apollo’s Fire, the internationally acclaimed, GRAMMY®-winning period-instrument orchestra led by renowned conductor and harpsichordist Jeannette Sorrell, officially adopts Chicago as its second home with the launch of its Windy City Series: A Journey of Discovery in late October 2021. With a year-long theme of "A Journey of Discovery," the series offers concerts in Chicago and Evanston, and will include a post-concert CD release party for the ensemble’s latest album, “Vivaldi The Four Seasons,” with acclaimed violinist Francisco Fullana. (The CD is officially released October 22.)

