Accor, Citroen and JCDecaux share vision of the future of autonomous urban mobility

businesstraveller.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccor has partnered with car manufacturer Citroen and street furniture maker JCDecaux to launch The Urban Collectif, a shared vision for the future of urban mobility. The three French companies have joined forces to design three autonomous electric vehicle concepts (or ‘pods’) which aim to improve transport in ever-growing cities. The pods are designed to decongest cities while also meeting citizens’ needs in terms of mobility, services, safety and wellbeing in urban centres.

