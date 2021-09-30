Accor, Citroen and JCDecaux share vision of the future of autonomous urban mobility

Goodyear is known for providing tires for many production, concept, and race models, but this could be the craziest tire from the company we’ve seen so far. What you see in the gallery below is the ultra-futuristic Citroen Urban Collectif concept, a joint project between the French automaker, Accor, and JCDecaux, which rides on special spheric tires on all four corners. Yes, you read that right.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO