Good afternoon everyone, I hope your week is going well. My friend Brian just told me that it is possible to use IHG Rewards Points and IHG Free Night Certificates to book rooms at Holiday Inn Club Vacations properties (the timeshare and vacation rental wing of IHG). I never knew this was possible, but Brian sent me a list of tips in order to book the reservation. Long story short, you can book rooms online with IHG Points (with all points or with Cash and Points), but if you want to use a Free Night Certificate, you will need to call IHG Reservations (877-318-5890).

SHERIDAN, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO