CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Jetblue launches New York-Gatwick service

businesstraveller.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJetblue has launched its second transatlantic service, with a four-times-weekly route between New York JFK and London’s Gatwick airport. The new Gatwick service follows the launch of the carrier’s flights between New York and Heathrow in August. Jetblue said that the Gatwick route – which is set to rise to...

www.businesstraveller.com

Comments / 0

Related
businesstraveller.com

Iberia and Level announce codeshare with Alaska Airlines

Iberia and IAG subsidiary Level have announced a new codeshare agreement with Alaska Airlines, giving customers access to 37 routes on the US’ West Coast. This comes after the admission of Alaska Airlines into the Oneworld alliance in March, which Iberia also belongs to. Iberia operates three weekly return flights...
INDUSTRY
worldairlinenews.com

WestJet to launch new service between Toronto and Dublin

Starting this spring, WestJet will provide guests with more options to connect from the airline’s Toronto hub with new flights between Toronto and Dublin. The new non-stop seasonal flights are set to operate four-times weekly, beginning on May 15, 2022 and will increase to daily by June 2, 2022. With...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gatwick Airport#Heathrow#European#A321lr#Mint#Business Traveller
businesstraveller.com

Norwegian sees passenger numbers increase as demand returns

Norwegian has reported that its passenger numbers have increased in September as demand strengthens across the network. In September the airline carried 977,719 passengers, which is an increase of 206 per cent compared to the same period last year. The airline said that traditional booking patterns are beginning to return...
INDUSTRY
businesstraveller.com

British Airways to operate A380 flights in November

Earlier this year we reported on the news that BA would return its A380s to service. Now the airline has confirmed that it will initially bring back four of its A380 aircraft which will fly to short-haul destinations “to allow for crew service familiarisation” in November. These will later operate to Miami, Los Angeles and Dubai in December.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
businesstraveller.com

Six more airlines implement IATA Travel Pass

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has announced that six airlines will implement the body’s IATA Travel Pass in a phased rollout across their networks. The airlines include Etihad Airways, Jazeera Airways, Jetstar, Qantas, Qatar Airways, and Royal Jordanian, and they will join Emirates as implementation pioneers of the app.
TRAVEL
businesstraveller.com

The Business Travel Association reveals slow international business travel recovery

Domestic trips are leading the recovery of business travel, though international travel is still struggling, according to the latest data from the Business Travel Association (BTA). The BTA’s latest data from Travelogix revealed that domestic business travel bookings were at 53.24 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in the fourth week...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
CBS Miami

Spirit Airlines To Begin Service At Miami International Airport

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Spirit Airlines will begin service out of Miami International Airport on Wednesday. The South Florida-based air carrier will start with nine destinations, including Atlanta, Atlantic City, Boston, Newark, and Port au Prince. Spirit has hired more than 200 new employees for the MIA launch. Twenty-two more destinations will be added in November and January, for a total of 31 cities served from MIA – 20 domestic and 11 international. Spirit’s full schedule will immediately make it one of MIA’s busiest passenger carriers. It is already the largest airline at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. In August, they ran into trouble due to staffing shortages. That led to thousands of flights being canceled nationwide. Spirit, headquartered in Miramar, is the only major airline based in Florida
MIAMI, FL
routesonline.com

ITA To Commence US Service Next Month With Rome-New York Route

Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA), the successor to Italian flag-carrier Alitalia, has revealed the launch dates for its US routes, starting with Rome Fiumicino (FCO)-New York Kennedy (JFK) flights commencing Nov. 4. ITA’s FCO-JFK route will be operated with a 250-seat, three-class Airbus A330. Flights will operate 3X-weekly initially, rising to...
LIFESTYLE
hngnews.com

Airport: Delta service to New York begins October 13

The Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, Oct. 4 announced that Delta Airlines will begin non-stop service from Madison to New York’s LaGuardia Airport (LGA) on October 13, 2021, running daily. “We are happy to have Delta Airlines add non-stop flights to New York at the Dane County Regional Airport,”...
DANE COUNTY, WI
The Independent

What are the new rules around travel testing in the UK?

If you’ve only just got your head around the UK government’s traffic light list of rules for international travel, bad luck - they’re about to change.From 04.00 on Monday 4 October, the current traffic light system will be replaced by one red list and a “rest of world” list. Countries considered to have the highest risk in terms of infection rates will remain on the red list, with arrivals from these countries to the UK still needing to pay to stay in a government-approved quarantine hotel.From the same date, unvaccinated travellers will face tougher restrictions when it comes to...
TRAVEL
businesstraveller.com

Air New Zealand to require international travellers to be vaccinated

Air New Zealand has confirmed that customers travelling on its international flights will be required to be fully vaccinated from early next year. The flag carrier said that the ‘no jab, no fly’ policy will come into effect for customers travelling anywhere on the carrier’s international network from February 1, 2022.
WORLD
businesstraveller.com

Aer Lingus to resume Dublin routes to Newark and Orlando

Aer Lingus has announced plans to resume two US routes from its Dublin hub next month. Flights to Newark will restart on November 14, with four frequencies per week increasing to daily from December 1. This will be followed by the resumption of thrice weekly services to Orlando on November...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
businesstraveller.com

Qatar Airways to reactivate A380s

In a major change of plan Qatar Airways has decided to return some of its A380s to service. From mid-December the plan is to operate two A380 flights between Doha and London Heathrow, with one A380 being used on the route to Paris CDG. Readers will welcome the move. The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
businesstraveller.com

Skyteam’s Heathrow T4 lounge will not reopen

Skyteam has confirmed that its branded lounge at Heathrow Terminal 4 has closed permanently. Last week we reported that Skyteam had reopened its Dubai lounge, the alliance’s third branded facility to reopen since the onset of Covid-19. In the process of writing the piece we checked this page on Skyteam’s...
LIFESTYLE
businesstraveller.com

Emirates and Qantas to extend joint business agreement until 2028

Emirates and Qantas have signalled their intention to further extend their “cornerstone partnership” until 2028, with an option to renew for another five years beyond that. The joint business first launched in March 2013 following the termination of the long-standing BA-Qantas Joint Services Agreement, and saw Qantas switch its Sydney-London...
INDUSTRY
businesstraveller.com

Smartwings launches Prague-Heathrow route

Czech low-cost carrier Smartwings has launched a new route between Václav Havel Airport Prague and London Heathrow. The new service is initially operating four-times-weekly, with plans to increase this to daily this winter. Flights depart at different times depending on the day of services, as follows:. From Prague to London.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
businesstraveller.com

Qatar Airways boosts Egypt services

Qatar Airways has announced an expansion of its services to Egypt in the coming weeks, with a new route to Sharm El-Sheikh, the resumption of flights to Luxor, and additional frequencies to Cairo. The twice weekly Sharm El-Sheikh service will launch on December 3, operating on Tuesday and Friday as...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy