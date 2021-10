Honda is so much more than just a car company. Yes, it makes vehicles like the recently revealed Civic Hatchback, but the Japanese automaker has far more lofty goals. The company is working on autonomous taxi services and also builds robots, motorcycles, boats, and jets. At the same time, the giant is developing new electric vehicles and working on autonomous driving systems, but now many of these technologies are being combined in new ventures. The company has just announced that it wants to send people to outer space, but before that happens, there are other things to perfect first, the most exciting of which is a network of flying taxis with the ability to take off vertically.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO