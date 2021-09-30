CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufthansa Group sees North Atlantic ticket sales triple

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLufthansa Group says it is experiencing a “boom” in bookings for flights to the United States, following the planned easing of US travel restrictions in November. The group said that “On certain days in the last week, flights across the Atlantic increased three-fold over the week before”, with Swiss and Lufthansa services to New York and Miami seeing the highest bookings among both business and leisure travellers.

