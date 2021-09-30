CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

What We Bought This Month: September

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeck: Three Cleveland Magazine editors share some of their recent threads, snacks and fun finds from various local brands. Oceanne in Gordon Square never fails in having exactly what I’m looking for, even if I’ve forgotten about it. After discovering the Columbus-based brand, Wolf Pack a couple years back, I’ve been eyeing a certain western-inspired T-shirt of theirs for a while now. After seeing it on the shelves of Oceanne, I didn’t think twice about getting it. The slogan, “Wild Wild Midwest” and cowgirl illustration makes me feel a little more proud of the area I live in. Plus, it’s made with the softest material ever and its warm beige color goes with every outfit. oceanne.net.

11 Things To Do This Weekend In Cleveland: Oct. 8-9

Watching the dips and dives of the Cuyahoga Valley roll by while dinning on light appetizers and tasting four samples of local, national and international beer is a fine way to ease into the weekend. The ride lasts for two hours and ends with complimentary glasses to take home. A designated driver ticket is also available for purchase. $50-$60, Oct. 8, 6:30 p.m., 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence, 330-439-5708, cvsr.org.
CLEVELAND, OH
First Look: Cool World, The ‘80s-inspired Experiential Retail Shop From Haley Himiko Morris, Opens Today In Gordon Square

The renowned Cleveland artist is known for creating new universes. Now, you can enter hers with her Gordon Square shop that launched on Oct. 1. Being in the presence of Haley Himiko Morris’s work is like entering another world. The local artist has become well known for her eclectic style of pattern blocking and ‘80s inspired psychedelic colors, often seen in interactive mediums such as dance parties and unique face mask patterns.
CLEVELAND, OH
Celebrate Sweetest Day's 100th Anniversary At These Cleveland Locations

From B.A. Sweetie Candy Co. to Mapleside Farms, these local spots are the perfect place to take your sweetie. This fall, take some time to celebrate a holiday created by candy makers. No, not Halloween — Sweetest Day. This little-known occasion was first celebrated here in Cleveland 100 years ago. On Oct. 10, 1921, a group of local Cleveland confectioners donated boxes of sweets to the less fortunate and, in turn, encouraged the public to purchase candy. Lots and lots of candy. Despite the best efforts of those sweet makers, the holiday is best known in the Great Lakes region.
CLEVELAND, OH
These Cleveland Smash Burgers Are The Real Deal

From Eugene to Heart of Gold and Lindey's Lake House, the smash burger trend is here to stay in Cleveland. Thin, crisp and smothered in cheese, smash burgers are making a serious comeback in Cleveland. Chefs all over town are jumping on the fast casual trend, paying homage to the nostalgia of thin, griddled cheeseburgers with a plethora of unique ingredients. “You’re seeing a lot of chefs really get creative with smash burgers,” says Eugene’s chef and owner Michael Schoen. “The smash burger itself [leads] you away from half-inch thick, medium rare, classic style burgers.” Here are three smash burgers making our mouths water right now.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland, OH
Columbus, OH
Cleveland, OH
Steve’s Soul Food Set to Re-Open, Closed for Almost Two Years

For almost four decades, Steven Radden has been cooking-up comfort meals in Metro-Detroit, but he says today’s kitchen climate is something he’s never seen before. “Food costs is sky-rocketing, but more so than that you can’t get the food,” Radden said. “Either you can get food, can’t get the containers...
DETROIT, MI
Best Things We Ate This Month: The Last Page, The Pasta Co-Op And More

The Last Page’s The Last Chicken Sandwich ($18) The definitive answer to our fried chicken trend of the moment, this sandwich from The Last Page marries a blend of sweet and spicy flavors with crunchy textures that pop. The pickled banana peppers are crisp match for the slathering of yum yum sauce alongside iceberg lettuce on a Hawaiian bun. 100 Park Ave., Suite 128, Cleveland, 216-465-1008, thelastpagerestaurant.com.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Backed Hard: The Best Stuff We (Actually) Bought in September

We did it, buddy. We made it through one of the weirdest summers in recent history, and rounded out the last of AC season with some shopping finds that feel like a hug in a box, or else a jolt of ingenuity. This month, our editors bought some real life-wrangling stuff, in true Virgo season fashion, from fancy French steak knives to solid shelving; even more KN95s (have you seen the latest?), to a multi-cup coffee pot to stay hot and juiced. We also sought out comfort items, like the all-time greatest cinnamon-raisin peanut butter and an essential oil that eases nausea and descongestion, because fall is here [drop kicks pumpkin] and it's time to prep that honker for crisp, cool eves (and flu season).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
How To Elevate Your Home Office For Productivity And Comfort

Cleveland experts give us fail-safe tips for choosing colors, layouts and more when designing your workspace at home. Plus, three furniture pieces from Northeast Ohio sellers. For many, the daily commute has become obsolete. Offices downtown are relocating to living rooms, where couches are the new cubicles. In general, Lzl Interiors owner Laurie Lindbloom has noticed an uptick in home renovations.
CLEVELAND, OH
Christopher Nolan
1956: Cinerama Makes Its Cleveland Debut

Despite making its United States premiere in 1952, This Is Cinerama — a documentary showing various scenes of everyday life from across the United States — didn’t make its debut in Cleveland until 1956. Although the Palace Theatre had been showing movies full time since the start of the 1920s, its equipment couldn’t support the widescreen format of This Is Cinerama. To prepare for the show, the theater was renovated to include three projectors and a new soundtrack system — the only type of equipment that could run widescreen films at the time.
CLEVELAND, OH
Watch The Leaves Change This Fall At Cuyahoga Valley National Park

Bask in the fall color palette at the national park's Ledges Overlook, where you can look for miles over the tree canopy. While Cleveland’s summers can (sometimes) be a little too hot and its winters can (sometimes) be a little too cold, you’d be hard-pressed to find a place that wears its fall colors better.
CLEVELAND, OH
Pub Frato To Open In Chagrin Falls At The End Of October

The Concord gastropub is putting the finishing touches on a massive renovation in the former home of Grove Hill and Raintree Restaurant. Pub Frato, the popular Concord Township gastropub, is targeting Oct. 28 as an opening date for its new location in Chagrin Falls. The second location from owners Chris...
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
Cleveland Play House Returns To In-Person Productions With "Where Did We Sit On The Bus?"

The one-person performance, running from Oct. 23 to Nov. 14, marks Cleveland Play House's return to live theater. It’s that brand new, back to school feeling. A trek into the unknown. A multifaceted answer to a simple question. That’s what Cleveland Play House is aiming to bring to center stage with Where Did We Sit On The Bus?, its first in-person play since 2020.
CLEVELAND, OH
#Fermented Foods#Summer Sun#Weather#Cleveland Magazine#Oceanne#Carol John#Arkham Asylum#Sun Hot Sauce#Hungarian#Portuguese
Broadway In Akron Kicks Off 2021 Season: Everything You Need To Know

The University of Akron theater series kicks off Oct. 8 at E.J. Thomas Hall with a stacked slate of performances. When the University of Akron announced its Broadway in Akron partnership with Playhouse Square in 2015, leaders for both organizations raved about the partnership’s impact. Six years later, that impact is evident, as this fall’s upcoming Broadway in Akron slate might be the best one yet. Before the new season begins Oct. 8 at E.J. Thomas Hall, here are three things to know.
AKRON, OH
What to Read this Month: September 2021

Hello again! We at the library hope your semester has gotten off to a good start, and that you’re enjoying the great weather we’ve been having lately. I myself have been so excited about the apparent start of fall (we’ll see if it sticks this time) that I’ve nearly forgotten to recommend some great new reads for the month. Whoops! Fortunately, since our New & Noteworthy and Overdrive collections are adding new titles all the time, it’s easy to find something new to read, even on short notice. Here are just a few of these new selections!
BOOKS & LITERATURE

