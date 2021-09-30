What We Bought This Month: September

Deck: Three Cleveland Magazine editors share some of their recent threads, snacks and fun finds from various local brands. Oceanne in Gordon Square never fails in having exactly what I’m looking for, even if I’ve forgotten about it. After discovering the Columbus-based brand, Wolf Pack a couple years back, I’ve been eyeing a certain western-inspired T-shirt of theirs for a while now. After seeing it on the shelves of Oceanne, I didn’t think twice about getting it. The slogan, “Wild Wild Midwest” and cowgirl illustration makes me feel a little more proud of the area I live in. Plus, it’s made with the softest material ever and its warm beige color goes with every outfit. oceanne.net.