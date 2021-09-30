Library of Congress Rings in New School Year with Albert Einstein Fellows

Syracuse University Libraries’ Special Collections Research Center (SCRC) has awarded two Faculty Fellows grants for the 2022-23 academic year. Sarah Fuchs, assistant professor of music history and cultures in the Department of Art and Music Histories (College of Arts and Sciences), and Doug Dubois, associate professor in the Department of Transmedia (College of Visual and Performing Arts), have each committed to a four-week summer residency in 2022 at SCRC that includes workshops and training sessions on handling special collections materials, teaching students how to search for materials, and the logistics of designing successful assignments with rare and fragile materials. The fellows, who applied and were selected by a committee, will use what they learned and the materials from SCRC to teach new courses the following year.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO