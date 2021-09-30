CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLM to resume flights to Las Vegas and Miami

businesstraveller.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKLM has announced plans to resume flights from Amsterdam Schiphol to Las Vegas and Miami later this year. Both routes will operate thrice weekly, with the following schedules:. KL0627 will depart Amsterdam at 1020 on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday, arriving into Miami at 1420. KL0628 will depart Miami at 1630...

www.businesstraveller.com

Route planners at KLM Royal Dutch Airlines have had a busy few weeks as they adjust to yet more flip-flopping travel restrictions. But just weeks after pulling Miami and Las Vegas from its winter schedule, the Amsterdam-based airline has quickly added them back after President Biden took Europe by surprise with his announcement that an 18-month travel ban would finally be lifted in November.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- KLM announced that due to the easing of travel restrictions, the airline would resume service to Las Vegas in December. According to a news release, starting Dec. 7, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will again offer service between Las Vegas and Amsterdam. The airline will also resume flights between Miami and Amsterdam.
