WWE

FREE PODCAST 9/29 – WKPWP Keller & Powell 10 Yrs Ago Flagship: (9-27-2011) How does Punk rub people the wrong way backstage, Hell in a Cell hype on Raw, ROH’s semi-national TV debut, Cena, VInce, Foley, Jericho (126 min.)

Pro Wrestling Torch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (9-27-2011), Wade is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell. They present analysis of what about C.M. Punk rubs people the wrong way behind the scenes and on camera, WWE Hell in a Cell hype on Raw, Ring of Honor’s semi-national TV debut pros and cons, Cena, Miz-Truth, and more, plus in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, subjects subjects include Chris Jericho, Mick Foley, Undertaker, and Vince McMahon. Plus, some Minnesota VIking talk after an 0-3 start.

Pro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 10/2 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including whether Triple H gets any credit for doing anything but looking out for himself, Hell in a Cell review, what question would you want Vince to have to answer honestly, Cena reacts to heel turn talk, more (144 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: This edition of the Wade Keller Hotline features a week of vintage Wade Keller Hotlines from 10 years ago this month. Details follow:. •The Sept. 27, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including Raw ratings,...
WWE
firstsportz.com

Raw Superstar suffers a broken rib after Randy Orton delivers an RKO

Randy Orton is one of the biggest Superstars to have ever stepped inside the squared circle. Over the years he has been infamous for delivering the three most vicious letters in the sports entertainment history – R-K-O. One of the Raw Superstars learnt it the hard way. This week on...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

BREAKING: New WWE Champion Crowned On Monday Night Raw

They went big. Money in the Bank is one of the biggest game changers in wrestling as you can see someone go from absolutely nothing to the champion in one match. It has been used regularly for over fifteen years now and still packs quite the punch. You don’t see it used often but it works well when it does. That is the case again as we have a new champion.
WWE
State
Minnesota State
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Legend Currently Out Of Action With Medical Issue

That’s never good. Injuries can take any wrestler out of the ring at any given time. Some of them are much worse than others but what matters the most is that someone is not going to be able to get into the ring for a while. No one is immune to this and unfortunately it seems that another current WWE star is missing in action at the moment due to some kind of issue.
WWE
Wrestling World

Huge WWE star attacks Roman Reigns

Over the past year and a half, WWE has elevated the character of Roman Reigns to the maximum. The wrestler, who returned to SummerSlam 2020, became the authentic ruler of the Stanford company and since that time no one has been able to pin him or stop his rise. The...
WWE
Person
The Undertaker
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Chris Jericho
Person
Mick Foley
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Mike Tyson Shows Claressa Shields Brutal Combinations

It would appear Iron Mike the trainer is in the house once again. Passing on his valuable knowledge to the next generation. To American boxing legend Claressa Shields no less. A double Olympic Gold medalist and undefeated world champion:. Tyson appears to do a little bit of training here and...
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE RUMOR: Brock Lesnar May Be On The Move For A Big Reason

It’s another way to go with him. The WWE Draft is coming up in about two weeks and that means we are going to be in for some major changes. The Draft is the kind of thing that can shake up WWE in a huge way and with so many other events coming up, it can be fascinating to see what might be happening. We might have an idea of one of the bigger moves, and it might have some bigger implications.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Star’s Friends Want Him To Jump To AEW

The wrestling landscape has certainly changed quite a bit over the last two years, and fans have seen a number of talents jump ship from WWE to AEW. In recent weeks CM Punk, Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson have all joined the company, and now the wrestling world is waiting to see who might be next.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Rick Boogs Imagines Getting Squeezed By Mandy Rose’s Thighs, Rose Responds

WWE SmackDown Superstar Rick Boogs was actively tweeting during tonight’s episode of NXT 2.0. When Mandy Rose applied an abdominal stretch on Ember Moon in the opening contest, Boogs imagined what it would feel like to be on the receiving end of the maneuver. Boogs wrote:. Mandy Rose squeezing you...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

10/1 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on WWE Draft, Extreme Rules fallout, Edge’s return

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... *Note: I’m very excited for this episode as the WWE Draft is one of my favorite shows of the year. I’m very interested to see where everyone is selected, as I think this tells us as fans, what WWE actually thinks of them in terms of hierarchy. I assume the first selection for Smackdown will be Reigns, but after that things should become much more compelling.*
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PRIMER 10/1: Continued Extreme Rules Fallout, Draft Night One, Edge Returns

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... BY FRANK PETEANI (@FrankPeteani), PWTORCH.COM CONTRIBUTOR. Match Results, Key Segments and Exclusives from Last Week. Shinsuke Nakamura (w/Rick Boogs) defeated Apollo Crews (w/Commander Azeez) to retain the Intercontinental Championship. Seth Rollins called out Edge. Liv Morgan defeated Zelina Vega. Happy...
WWE
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Mike Tyson Speaks On Growing Mansion For Cannabis Ranch

Modest Mike Tyson is a far removed man from that of his fight days. These days a more slow paced, easy going individual. Involved still in exhibition bouts in boxing, Tyson now is more focused on his podcast and Cannabis businesses. He spoke here on one of them in California:
COMBAT SPORTS
Pro Wrestling Torch

10/4 ROH TV RESULTS: Pageot’s alt-perspective on The Briscoes vs. Taylor Rust & Alex Zayne, Vlnce Unltd in eight-man action, Rok-C’s first appearance as champion

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... -Vlnce Unltd were backstage for a promo. Chris Dickinson issued an open challenge to anybody who wanted to face them in eight-man action. Brody King shouted about violence. Danhausen creeped into the frame, excited to hear talk about violence. He realized he was unwelcome and quickly creeped back out.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

Lio Rush signs with AEW, appears in vignette on Dynamite

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion, Lio Rush, has signed with AEW. Rush was featured in a special vignette on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company officially announced his signing via social media. Rush appeared as The Joker in the...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

Trish Adora signs with Ring of Honor

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Ring of Honor has officially announced the signing of Trish Adora. Maria Kanellis made the announcement during this week’s episode of Women’s Division Wednesday. Adora had recently participated in the ROH Women’s World Championship tournament. She lost to Miranda Alize in the semifinals.
WWE

