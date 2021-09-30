Water and air temperatures impact lake effect snow heading into the cold season
As we head later into the cold season, the relationship of lake temperatures mixed with air temperatures become a big factor in whether or not we see lake effect snow or rain. Right now Lake Michigan's water temperatures ranges from the mid to upper 60s. While our air temperatures, especially during the morning hours drop into the 50s. As our air temperatures get colder, Lake Michigan water stays warmer longer. This warm lake mixed with big surges of cold air out of the north during November and December is what increases our lake effect snow potential.www.abc57.com
