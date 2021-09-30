Water and air temperatures impact lake effect snow heading into the cold season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Monday features cloudy skies and afternoon rain with perhaps a clap of thunder or two; some rain could be heavy due to the ample moisture across the region. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 70’s and low 80’s. An east wind takes over on Tuesday to keep clouds in place and moderate temperatures back closer to average. Spotty to scattered showers are likely on Tuesday and light showers and sprinkles on Wednesday. Drier conditions look prevail for week’s end with an increase in at least times of sunshine. The muggy factor lessens by midweek and more fall-like air should build in by next weekend.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO