The Georgia Apple Festival Is Back Next Month For Its 50th Anniversary
By Marisa Roman
Only In Georgia
5 days ago
Celebrating 50 fun, apple-filled years, the Georgia Apple Festival in Ellijay is back this October for a unique semicentennial event. As North Georgia’s coolest autumn festival, the Georgia Apple Festival is taking place this year on October 9th and 10th, and October 16th and 17th. Bring the kids and bring your appetites for this one-of-a-kind fall event.
