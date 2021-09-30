The Georgia Apple Festival Is Back Next Month For Its 50th Anniversary

Celebrating 50 fun, apple-filled years, the Georgia Apple Festival in Ellijay is back this October for a unique semicentennial event. As North Georgia’s coolest autumn festival, the Georgia Apple Festival is taking place this year on October 9th and 10th, and October 16th and 17th. Bring the kids and bring your appetites for this one-of-a-kind fall event.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

The Georgia Apple Festival in Ellijay is back for two weekends in October to honor all things autumn.

Celebrating its 50th year, this festival offers up unique activities, delicious food, hundreds of vendors, and so much more.

This year is going to be bigger and better than ever before, with over 300 vendors, offering up hand-crafted goods, handmade gifts, on-site demos, and even a parade.

Of course, it would be an Apple Festival without all things apple, right? Find yourself a fresh-picked bag of Fujis or a plate of hot and fresh apple dumplings with ice cream.

Admission into the festival is $5 for adults and free for children 10 years of age and under.

In case you’ve never visited Ellijay before during fall, this is the time to do so. The crisp cool nights produce some of the best-tasting apples around.

Bring the whole family for a weekend of autumn adventure, with live music, fall fun, arts and crafts - all in a place that's been dubbed the "Apple Capital of Georgia."

Celebrate 50 years of festive fall fun with The Georgia Apple Festival, one of the premier annual events in the state.

Have you ever been to the Georgia Apple Festival in Ellijay before? Share with us your experience in the comments section! Or if you’re looking for more information about this festival, such as current vendors and directions, then check out the website or Facebook Page.