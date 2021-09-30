CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
War Thunder: Update 2.9.0.61 Improves Old War Machines

By Benjamin Paraggua
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe developers at Gaijin Entertainment understand that War Thunder has an ever-increasing roster of vehicles. That is why Update 2.9.0.61 is improving the older ones, especially those that require attention. Improved Vehicles. According to the devs, there are over 2,000 vehicles in the game, so they’re servicing some of the...

