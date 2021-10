In a burst of multibillion-dollar deals, Las Vegas has seen investors pay mountains of money the past few years to own high-profile casino-resorts. Those sales have also shown what casino operators — well, one in particular — are willing to pay to rent these properties. MGM Resorts International has reached deals since fall 2019 to lease Bellagio, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Aria, Vdara, and, as announced this week, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

