CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Lakers' Anthony Davis explains how players are already sacrificing in practice

By Sanjesh Singh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ozh4H_0cCuDcfI00

With the Los Angeles Lakers adding several quality talents to the roster, a key talking point has been sacrifice.

The Lakers acquired Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn, Carmelo Anthony, Malik Monk and Trevor Ariza to complement LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but that means the individual production for some players may decrease.

Westbrook, a triple-double machine, may not average those numbers this season as the third option. Nunn, who has averaged over 14 points per game the last two seasons, may not be near that figure depending on his usage rate. Wayne Ellington, who attempted more than six triples a game last season, may not have the same volume.

The list goes on, but after Los Angeles’ first practice Wednesday, Davis explained how the team showed sacrifice right away.

“We passed up a lot of shots, you know, to find the next guy. And that might be over-sacrificing, but we’re trying to make the right plays,” Davis said. “I don’t think anyone on this team has an ego, no one on this team is trying to be selfish and it looks good on the floor for the first day.”

Davis continued to praise the team’s work ethic and how the discussions are manifesting on the court.

“Guys are doing the right thing and making the right plays and, most importantly, guys are coming to work. This is a great first couple hours of practice, and I think sacrificing is going to be huge for us,” Davis said. “We talked about it yesterday, we talked about it this morning and it showed in the first practice.”

Unlike other powerhouses in the NBA, the Lakers have to develop team chemistry since there are just three returning players from last year’s roster. Based on the way Davis described the situation, it seems the team is headed on the right path.

Gallery

Lakers photos: Best of 2021-22 media day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1inXkm_0cCuDcfI00

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
HOLAUSA

Watch Adele and LeBron James dancing Dominican music at Anthony Davis’s wedding

Lakers basketball player Anthony Davis got married over the weekend with his longtime partner, Dominican descend personality Marlen P. A-listers attended the ceremony and continued celebrating the union at a one-of-a-kind reception. The newlyweds hosted University of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari, Davis’ Lakers teammates Russell Westbrook and LeBron James,...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Wayne Ellington
Person
Kendrick Nunn
Person
Malik Monk
Person
Trevor Ariza
Yardbarker

Marc Gasol joining NBA title contender after Lakers divorce?

The relationship between Marc Gasol and the Los Angeles Lakers came to a messy conclusion last week. After a season of disappointment, broken promises and ill will – the two sides opted to go in different directions. The Lakers maintain that one fairly significant reason led to their decision to...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers
Larry Brown Sports

New Lakers guard explains why he chose them over Nets

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets are generally seen as the two favorites to win it all next season. Wayne Ellington chose the West side over the East side though, and now he is explaining what set the Lakers apart. Ellington appeared this week on Ballislife’s “Noble and...
NBA
Lakers Daily

Report: Free agent big man to work out for Lakers

According to a report, big man Kenneth Faried will work out for the Los Angeles Lakers this week. Faried, who is 6-foot-8, has played eight seasons in the NBA and is known for his energy, physicality and ferocity. For his career, he has averaged 11.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Lakers' Anthony Davis, Marlen P Get Married; LeBron James, Russell Westbrook Attend

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis married longtime partner Marlen P over the weekend. Several pictures of the festivities, with LeBron James and Russell Westbrook among those in attendance, were seen floating around social media Saturday. Jared Dudley, Russell Westbrook, & LeBron James at Anthony Davis’s wedding today! 🚨😎 pic.twitter.com/4VNuBY1J7F.
NBA
FanSided

3 Lakers who won’t be on the roster by season’s end

With NBA training camp around the corner, here are 3 Los Angeles Lakers who won’t be on the roster by the end of the season. Even though NBA training camp doesn’t start until Sept. 28, speculative roster cuts are already in the mix, with many in NBA world discussing who will be playing wearing the purple and gold come October.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
75K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy