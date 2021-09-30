Spotted Lantern fly

If you are looking for somewhere to take the family the Halloween that won't keep your kids up for the rest of their lives, you're going to love this!. Halloween can be tough for parents with little kids. You want to take them to experience all of the spookiness of the season, but you don't want to scar them for life. That's why events like this one are so cool.

LOCKPORT, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO