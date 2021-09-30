Spotted Lantern fly

Seekonk, MA – Seekonk Library is happy to host a unique cultural experience in Virtual Adult Workshop: Lotus Flower Lantern on Saturday, October 30 from 10 AM – 11:30 AM. A member of the Korean Spirit and Culture Promotion Project will show you step by step how to make a lovely lotus flower lantern using colored paper and wire frames. After making a traditional Korean lotus lantern, you will enjoy “Korea Today,” a brief documentary about Korean culture and history. This program will be presented through Zoom and materials will be provided for pickup before the workshop. Register in the Events Calendar at www.seekonkpl.org/events to receive the login information. Space is limited; registration with a SAILS library card is required.
