Kratos Voice Actor Christopher Judge Says God of War Ragnarok Was Delayed Because of His Medical Issues

PlayStation LifeStyle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKratos voice actor, Christopher Judge, has revealed that Santa Monica Studio and Sony Interactive Entertainment had to delay God of War Ragnarok because of his medical issues. Judge told fans on Twitter that in August of 2019, he couldn’t walk and ended up needing to have both hips replaced along with back surgery and knee surgery. Santa Monica Studio waited for him to finish rehabilitation before continuing development. In June this year, Cory Barlog took responsibility for the delay after writer Alanah Pearce started receiving vile messages from internet trolls.

