Investing.com – Robinhood stock (NASDAQ: HOOD ) rose 2.3% Tuesday as the company said it would roll out a 24/7 phone line in an effort to strengthen its customer support. The company said the phone support service will be available for trades in cryptos as well as equities. In all cases, the request for support will have to come through the Robinhood app, the company said.

STOCKS ・ 15 HOURS AGO