EUR/USD Analysis: Acceptance below 1.1600 should pave way for further weakness

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUR/USD plunged to fresh YTD lows on Wednesday amid a broad-based USD strength. The USD bulls shrugged off retreating US bond yields and the looming US debt ceiling. Extremely oversold conditions helped ease the bearish pressure surrounding the pair. The EUR/USD pair witnessed aggressive selling on Wednesday and nosedived to...

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rejected from under $1750, gains momentum amid a weaker USD

XAU/USD rebounds more than $10 from daily lows despite higher US yields. A weaker US dollar and risk appetite boosted XAU/USD. Gold trimmed losses during the American session boosted by an improvement in market sentiment. XAU/USD rose in a few minutes more than $10 and recovered ground after hitting a fresh daily low at $1748. The rebound found resistance at the $1761.50/oz area that also capped the upside on European hours.
EUR/JPY pushing against 129.40 resistance area

Euro recovery from 128.50 extends to the resistance area at 129.40. The yen loses ground as the US dollar picks up. EUR/JPY is testing the top of the last two days' trading range. The euro has firmed up against the Japanese yen on Tuesday, regaining lost ground after hitting 128.50...
EUR/USD failure at 1.1600 could open the door for new 2021’s low

EUR/USD trims Monday’s gains on the back of broad US dollar strength across the board. The market sentiment is upbeat, though it fails to boost the single currency. ECB’s Lagarde said that they should not overreact to supply shortages and energy prices. The EUR/USD retreated from its Monday gains, is...
Jerome Powell
EUR/USD still seen at 1.15 amid prices pressures in Europe – Rabobank

Although the eurozone can boast a strong recovery in Q3, headwinds remain plentiful. Economists at Rabobank would see EUR/USD spikes as a selling opportunity. Their medium-term target stays at 1.15. Higher gas prices, supply chain disruption and slowing growth in China all pose as headwinds to growth. “Concerns about slowing...
USD/CAD breaks below 1.2600 on the back of high oil prices

USD/CAD declines despite US dollar strength across the board. Crude oil prices boost the Canadian dollar amid an ongoing energy crisis. US ISM Services PMI reading was better than expected. The USD/CAD is falling in the New York session, trading at 1.2560, down 0.24% at the time of writing. The...
Moody’s upgrades India’s outlook to stable, affirms rating

Overall risk tone is that of caution given several lingering risks i.e. higher energy prices, US debt ceiling, China real estate concerns, withdrawal of accommodation by central banks. Higher crude and natural gas prices have caused inflation expectations to move higher. Brent is at USD 82 per barrel while natural gas prices have risen to USD 6.25 per mmbtu. US 2y breakevens rose above 2.70% for the first time since August. US 10y breakevens too are up 10bps at 2.48%, highest since May this year. Since the rise in nominal yields has been mainly on account of rise in inflation expectations (real yields have not risen), the Dollar has not strengthened much, except against the Yen which is more sensitive to nominal US yields. The Euro was steady around 1.16 and the Pound around 1.36 in trade yesterday. Focus today will be on the US September ADP private payroll data.
USD/CAD grinds lower past 1.2600 amid firmer oil, cautious optimism

USD/CAD remains pressured around monthly low after four-day downtrend. Market optimism, API stockpiles help WTI to stay firmer around seven-year top. US ADP Employment Change, headlines over stimulus, debt ceiling and China becomes important for fresh direction. USD/CAD consolidates recent losses around the monthly low, sidelined near 1.2580 during Wednesday’s...
#Pave#Gdp#Usd#Us Dollar#Eur Usd Analysis#Fed Chair#The Ecb Forum#Central Banking#Asian#Eurozone#Prelim German
EUR/USD looks to yearly low under 1.1600, EU/US data, debt ceiling in focus

EUR/USD retreats towards the 14-month low flashed last week. Cautious sentiment favors US dollar ahead of ADP Employment Change. Filibuster for debt limit eyed as Biden battles GOP rejection, Fed tapering concerns prevail. Eurozone Retail Sales, German Factory Orders and Fedspeak should be observed as well. EUR/USD stays depressed around...
EUR/GBP clings to 0.8500 amid energy crisis in Europe and the UK

EUR/GBP failure at 0.8550 could pave the way towards 0.8400. Uk’s petrol crisis seems resolved, according to the government. UK Services PMI reading was better than expected. The EUR/GBP is sliding for the fourth day in a row, is down 0.37%, trading at 0.8508 during the day at the time...
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Seesaws near 1.1600 inside bear flag on 4H

EUR/USD struggles for a clear direction within a bearish chart pattern. Sellers await 1.1580 break, bulls need 1.1640 clearance for fresh entries. Easing bullish bias of MACD, failures to rebound keep bears hopeful. EUR/USD remains on the back foot, recently sidelined around 1.1600, during Wednesday’s Asian session. That said, the...
AUD/USD’s rebound loses steam right below 0.7300

Australian dollar's recovery from 0.7170 fails at 0.7295. The Aussie loses momentum after RBA's dovish statement. AUD/USD capped below important resistance at 0.7300/15. The Australian dollar seems to have lost steam on Tuesday, as the pair’s recovery from last week's lows at 0.7170 has been rejected at 0.7295. The Aussie has failed at a relevant resistance level with the US dollar picking up after a three-day pullback.
GBP/USD crawls higher and approaches 1.3650

The sterling remains bid and approaches 1.3650. Expectations of a BoE rate hike are pushing the pair higher. GBP/USD: Further decline towards 1.3163/58 remains in the cards – DBS Bank. The sterling is set for its fourth positive day in a row, extending its rebound from year-to-date lows near 1.3400...
NZD/USD braces for 0.7010 key hurdle with eyes on RBNZ

NZD/USD grinds higher inside weekly trading range, picks up bids of late. NZIER QSBO, NZ covid conditions probe RBNZ rate hike expectations. Upbeat sentiment battles US dollar rebound amid hawkish hopes from RBNZ. No rate change could be a nightmare for pair buyers, US ADP Employment Change, risk catalysts are...
GBP/USD eases below 1.3650 ahead of key US data

GBP/USD fails to capitalize on the previous session’s gains on Wednesday. The US Dollar Index trades strongly above 94.00. Energy crisis, slower growth and Brexit woes continue to weigh on the GBP. The GBP/USD pair remains subdued in the Asian session, keeping its range below 1.3650. The pair opened higher...
GBP/USD Outlook: Near-term bias seem to have shifted in favour of bulls

GBP/USD gaining positive traction for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday. A combination of factors underpinned the British pound and remained supportive. Resurgent USD demand capped gains and prompted some selling on Wednesday. The GBP/USD pair turned positive for the fourth successive day and shot to one-week tops on Tuesday,...
EUR/USD Forecast: US employment taking center stage

US macroeconomic data was mixed but still indicated economic expansion. The focus now shifts to US employment-related data, with the ADP survey. EUR/USD pair edged lower despite a weaker dollar, hinting at lower lows for the year. The EUR/USD pair finished the day with modest losses around the 1.1600 figure,...
USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee stalls its decline ahead of 74.75 key support

USD/INR consolidates before the next push higher towards 75.00. The spot wavers inside a rising channel, awaiting a fresh impetus. Bullish RSI, crossover point to a test of the channel hurdle at 74.75. USD/INR is clinging onto the recent trading range around the midpoint of 74.00, having finished Tuesday almost...
USD/JPY jumps above 111.50 ahead of US job data

USD/JPY prints fresh gains on Wednesday in the early Asian session. Higher US T-bond yields undermines the demand for the US dollar. Mixed economic data, US senate vote on spending bills provokes the movement in the greenback. USD/JPY edges higher on Wednesday after posting fall for three-consecutive days. The pair...
