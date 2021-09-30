CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewers P Devin Williams Expected To Miss Rest of the Year After Breaking Hand

247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim Bowden gives his thoughts on how Devin Williams missing the rest of the season will impact the Brewers in the postseason.

247sports.com

Yardbarker

Brewers star reliever Devin Williams lost for playoffs after punching wall

The Milwaukee Brewers clinched the National League Central Division title on Sunday but lost reliable relief pitcher Devin Williams for the playoffs in the process. Williams admitted to reporters on Wednesday that he requires surgery to repair a fractured right hand he suffered Sunday after he apparently had too much to drink and punched a wall. The 2020 NL Rookie of the Year likely won't pitch again until 2022.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Brewers' Devin Williams fractures hand punching a wall, likely out for the season

Brewers reliever Devin Williams is going on the 10-day injured list with a right hand fracture, the team informed reporters (including Adam McCalvy of MLB.com and Will Sammon of the Athletic). The injury is expected to require surgery and is likely to end his season, although Milwaukee isn’t completely ruling out the possibility he could return for the World Series if the club were to win the National League pennant.
MLB
The Spun

Veteran MLB Catcher Announces He’s Retiring After Season

Washington Nationals catcher Alex Avila announced his retirement on Sunday, pending the completion of the 2021 season. Avila, the son of Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila, was a fifth-round pick of the Tigers in 2008. He made his debut with the club the following year and spent seven seasons in the Motor City.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: The Detroit Tigers are becoming a problem

The Chicago White Sox have lost their second straight game to the Detroit Tigers. They have been up and down in the second half of the season but this series has been particularly annoying. They went up 3-0 on Monday night and blew it. On Tuesday, they looked like they were going to explode early but their 2-0 lead melted away as well. They lost 5-3 and are now looking to avoid getting swept on Wednesday.
MLB
WWLP

Boston’s JD Martinez sprains ankle by stumbling over base

Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez is not all that used to playing defense. He is, after all, usually a designated hitter. So maybe that’s why he ran into a bit of trouble by stumbling over a base while heading to the outfield on Sunday.
MLB
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Cubs are reportedly expected to part ways with hitting coach Anthony Iapoce. The next hire will be their 7th in 11 seasons.

The Chicago Cubs are again in the market for a new hitting coach. Anthony Iapoce is not expected to return in 2022, according to multiple reports, after completing his third season as Cubs hitting coach. Any coaching staff changes might be announced Wednesday, when president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer is expected to hold his end-of-season news conference. The team has been conducting ...
MLB
thecomeback.com

Yuli Gurriel becomes second Astros’ player, sixth-oldest player to win batting title, clinches that with walk-off hit against A’s

Houston Astros’ first baseman Yuli Gurriel locked up the American League batting title in the team’s final game Sunday against the Oakland A’s, and he did so in an interesting way. Gurriel entered the day with a .318 average, well ahead of teammate Michael Brantley (.313) and Vlad Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays (.311), and he was scheduled to have the day off. However, Astros’ manager Dusty Baker pulled Carlos Correa in the top of the ninth (with Houston up 6-3) to let the fans give him an ovation, and that meant putting in Gurriel. And the A’s then scored three to tie it, which led to Gurriel hitting this walk-off single to give Houston the win and boost his average to .319, locking up the batting title.
MLB
CBS San Francisco

Dream Season Extends Into Playoffs For Giants Star Brandon Crawford

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — No one could have faulted Brandon Crawford for being a little anxious when the San Francisco Giants broke training camp last spring. He was heading into the final year of his contract and the team appeared heading toward a rebuilding season after showing signs of aging from the squads that won World Series crowns in 2010, 2012 and 2014. But even Crawford couldn’t have imagine how this dream season would unfold. Spectacular plays have been Crawford’s signature all season long at age 34 as he helped lead the the Giants to the NL West crown. Crawford...
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Trea Turner Becomes 7th Dodgers Player To Win NL Batting Title

For the first time in 58 years, the Los Angeles Dodgers have the National League batting title winner as Trea Turner won the crown after hitting .328 in 148 games played. Turner becomes the seventh player in Dodgers franchise history to win the award and it marks the eighth time a player from the organization has earned the honor.
MLB
