Pennsylvania State

ATTORNEY GENERAL RAOUL LEADS AMICUS BRIEF SUPPORTING PENNSYLVANIA’S FIREARM AGE REGULATIONS

 6 days ago

Chicago — Attorney General Kwame Raoul today led a coalition of 20 attorneys general in defending a Pennsylvania law limiting the issuance of concealed-carry licenses to people ages 21 and up. In an amicus brief filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit, Raoul and the coalition argue that states have the right to enact reasonable, age-based firearm regulations that protect public safety and reduce the prevalence of gun violence.

