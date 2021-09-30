ATTORNEY GENERAL RAOUL LEADS AMICUS BRIEF SUPPORTING PENNSYLVANIA’S FIREARM AGE REGULATIONS

To Date, the Department of Education Has Denied Nearly All PSLF/TEPSLF Applications. Chicago — Attorney General Kwame Raoul, as part of a coalition of 22 attorneys general, today urged the U.S. Department of Education to take robust action to fix the broken Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program. Since borrowers first became eligible for relief in 2017, almost all PSLF applications have been rejected, leaving millions of public servants in the lurch. These teachers, nurses, public interest attorneys, social workers, first responders, service members and others incurred significant student loan debt in order to gain the skills necessary to educate, heal and protect our communities – under the promise that a portion of these loans eventually would be forgiven. In today’s letter, Raoul and the coalition applaud the Department of Education’s commitment to improving implementation of the PSLF program and urge the department to act quickly to fix the failures in the program’s administration.

