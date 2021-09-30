CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northbrook, IL

YMCA Seniorpalooza caters to older adults

By Joe Lewnard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeniorpalooza at the North Suburban YMCA gave older adults a chance to visit the booths of businesses tailored to their needs during last week's event in Northbrook. Kim Nyren, director of community investment at the YMCA, said around 200 people came to visit the booths of 35 vendors located in the gym at the fifth annual event. Educational vendors, senior residences, health care providers and service vendors were among those present.

Chicago, IL
The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

