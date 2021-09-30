YMCA Seniorpalooza caters to older adults

Deputy Community Development Director / Neighborhood Services Division Manager VILLAGE OF SKOKIE The Village of Skokie is accepting applications for the position of Deputy Community Development Director / Neighborhood Services Division Manager. This position coordinates and administers all Neighborhood Services Division programs enhancing the livability of Village neighborhoods; Aids in the management of the Community Development Department by assisting in the oversight of the department's divisions - including Planning, Buildings & Zoning, Neighborhood Services, and Economic Development Divisions; Administers the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), which includes, but is not limited to, the preparation of the 5-year Consolidated Plan, 1-year Action Plan, Comprehensive Annual Performance Evaluations Reports (CAPER) and any evaluation, monitoring, or administrative duties associated with the program; Assists the Planning Division with current and long-range planning initiatives and serves as a member of the development review team; Administers the Home Improvement, Neighborhood Enhancement, Residential Rental Unit Standards, Neighborhood Integrity Programs, and other programs assigned to the division; Manages the property standards inspection program and code enforcement processes; Develops written internal and external procedures for inspection and enforcement processes and implements accordingly; Co-supervises the Administrative Hearing Program; Supervises, confers with, and advises Property Standards Inspectors. Bachelor's degree in Planning, Public Administration, or related field required; Master's degree preferred; Five years' experience in public policy, planning, housing, or code enforcement; A Master's degree or graduate-level coursework in a related field of study may be substituted for work experience; On-the job training for duties related to CDBG and CDBG- funded programs is available. No prior experience is necessary; American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP) designation preferred; Prior supervisory experience is preferred; A valid Driver's License is required; Must have excellent verbal, written, and interpersonal communications skills; Must be familiar with Microsoft Office Suite software applications; Must be comfortable operating standard office equipment. Annual salary range: $88,789 - $113,356 DOQ. Competitive benefits package includes health, dental and life insurance; generous paid time off benefits (vacation, sick leave, and floating holidays); IMRF retirement pension benefits; and two 457(b) retirement savings plan options. To be considered for this position please submit a completed Village of Skokie Application for Employment by October 29, 2021 to: Village of Skokie Human Resources Office, 5127 Oakton St., Skokie, IL 60077 or email to Human.Resources@skokie.org. Applications are available to download on the Skokie Jobs page at www.skokie.org. , posted 10/05/2021.

