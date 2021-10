Older fans think of Wrigley Field as the best place to watch their Chicago Bears play football and root for stars such as Gale Sayers and Dick Butkus. Many fans fondly remember Sunday afternoons in Soldier Field watching Walter Payton run the ball and iconic defenses lower the booms during the 1970 and '80s, or even linebacker Brian Urlacher waiting for the offense to show up during the first decade of this century. And future fans may have a difficult time imagining their team playing anywhere outside the spectacular domed stadium designed especially for the Bears in Arlington Heights.

