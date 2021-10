Briefly, at the start of last night’s Eagles-Cowboys game, it looked like we might have on our hands one of those ridiculous, eventful, poorly played national TV affairs that everyone could laugh about together in the morning. In the end, only Dallas was grinning, as they cruised to an easy 41-21 victory over their NFC East rivals. But we’ll always have the opening four drives of that first quarter, and in particular, Fletcher Cox’s fumble recovery in the end zone that made it 7-7.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO