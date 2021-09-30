CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Tiger Predictions: LSU Battles Auburn to the End in SEC Home Opening Win

By Glen West
LSUCountry
LSUCountry
 4 days ago

For the first time in two years, LSU players, coaches and fans will be able to enjoy the full experience of a packed Death Valley. Saturday night promises to be the atmosphere many have waited on and for LSU and Auburn, this game is a fork in the road for their 2021 seasons.

If LSU pulls out a win, the purple and gold can continue riding a wave of momentum since that season opening dud against UCLA. Here's how we think this game plays out.

Score Prediction: LSU 27, Auburn 21

This game will come down to which defensive line can hold up and stop the opposing offense's strengths. For Auburn, that means getting after quarterback Max Johnson and trying to force the sophomore into some bad throws.

Johnson has really found a groove over the last two weeks, throwing for 652 yards and nine touchdowns in wins over Central Michigan and Mississippi State. This LSU offense has been prone to sluggish starts and being able to pick it up in the second half but it'll be imperative to try and set the tone early in this one.

The purple and gold will move forward with Tyrion Davis-Price, Corey Kiner and Armoni Goodwin as the primary ball carriers after it was reported by Sports Illustrated that veteran John Emery was denied his ineligibility appeal by the NCAA on Wednesday. It'll be up to this offensive line to find some consistency up front and the return of Cam Wire and Charles Turner should help with the depth this weekend.

Auburn has one of the more hectic defensive lines in the country through four weeks with 42 tackles for a loss over that span. Expect LSU to have an extra blocker, whether it be a tight end or a running back in the back field helping give Johnson as much time as possible.

LSU has also done a very good job in upping the pace on offense the last two weeks and will want to keep this Auburn defense on its toes. But this will all come down to how this offensive line holds up and according to guard Ed Ingram, this group feels like it's starting to come together.

"The offensive line has played our best game in terms of all being together," Ingram said Tuesday. "I feel like it's only up from here. We are starting to mesh with his [Coach Brad Davis] style of coaching. I feel like we're all building that chemistry and starting to have each other's back."

As for the defense, slowing down Tank Bigsby and the running attack will be the goal of the front seven. This group has come a long way since that UCLA opening game, allowing 108 yards on the ground per contest over the first month. Auburn on the other hand averages 257 yards per game on the ground so one of the two position groups is going to struggle.

For the purple and gold to make sure it's not them, this defensive line will need to stay gap sound with its four man rush and the secondary will have to hold their ground as well. The defensive backs will be without a huge piece in Derek Stingley Jr. for the forseeable future and there won't be as many players dropping back in coverage.

Getting solid play out of Dwight McGlothern, Cordale Flott, Jay Ward and Major Burns will be a necessity opposite Elias Ricks. It's still an unknown of which quarterback, Bo Nix or TJ Finley, will draw the start. But either way, LSU needs to pay attention to the passing game as both have big arms and Nix absolutely torched the LSU defense a year ago.

"They're very talented, they're hard runners, well coached. They stay tight on their cuts and their pad level is very low, they break tackles, they know exactly where to go with the ball," Orgeron said Wednesday. "They're tough to tackle. They have a very good run game, run very hard, this is going to be a challenge."

Comments / 0

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Tennessee High School Football player Micah Montgomery drowned on Sunday

A Tennessee High School announced the drowning death of a student-athlete on Sunday. According to News Channel 11, Tennessee High Vikings football player Micah Montgomery passed away after drowning at South Holston Lake Sunday evening. Police responded to an incident around 4 p.m. to find the body of 16-year-old Micah...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
FanBuzz

Jalen Hurts & His Girlfriend Split Up When He Transferred to Oklahoma

Jalen Hurts has been on the national football radar since he was a four-star signal caller for Texas’ Channelview High School. He introduced himself to the college football world as the Alabama Crimson Tide’s first true freshman starting quarterback in over 30 years and held the job until the second half of the 2017 National Championship Game, when Tua Tagovailoa usurped him.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Nix
Person
Derek Stingley Jr.
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin has message for media about Alabama

Alabama had to sweat out a win against Florida last week, which is something the Crimson Tide have not been all that accustomed to in the Nick Saban era. A lot of people felt the Gators exposed some of Alabama’s weaknesses, but Lane Kiffin wishes the media would stop talking about that.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

LSU Football: How much is Ed Orgeron’s buyout?

If LSU football chooses to part ways with head coach Ed Orgeron at any point this year, it won’t be cheap. Orgeron signed a six-year extension worth more than $42 million in early 2020. The contract extension came after Coach O led the Tigers to a 15-0 record in 2019,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals How Lane Kiffin “Frustrated” Him

Lane Kiffin and Nick Saban will face off on the football field once again this Saturday, but it will be Kiffin’s first game at Bryant-Denny Stadium since his days as Alabama’s offensive coordinator. Ahead of Kiffin’s return, Saban opened up about what the Ole Miss head coach was like as...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Tiger#American Football#Lsu Battles Auburn#Auburn 21#Sports Illustrated#Cam Wire
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Lane Kiffin said after Ole Miss' blowout loss at Alabama

It was a rough day in Tuscaloosa for Lane Kiffin’s No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels. The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide dominated from start to finish, winning 42-21. Kiffin was set on rolling the dice from the get-go, frequently deciding to go for it on fourth down. Kiffin’s aggressiveness helped give Alabama some short fields, helping the Crimson Tide establish a 28-0 lead at the half.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllClemson

Dabo Swinney Details How NIL Has Affected Clemson Locker Room

The Tigers are having issues moving the ball and there are a lot of theories as to why. Clemson ranks at or near the bottom of the ACC in almost every major statistical category on the offensive side of the ball. The offensive line hasn't lived up to expectations, the receivers have struggled to get separation and the quarterback play hasn't been anywhere close to what was expected with D.J. Uiagalelei taking over the job full-time.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
LSUCountry

LSUCountry

Baton Rouge, LA
194
Followers
683
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

LSUCountry is a FanNation channel covering LSU athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy