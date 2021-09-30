CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What LSU coach Ed Orgeron said about return of T.J. Finley

By JD McCarthy
 4 days ago
Auburn and LSU always provide entertainment and this year’s matchup will be no different.

LSU is riding a three-game winning streak since losing to UCLA to open the season. Auburn is coming off of a close win over Georgia State and could be starting Bo Nix or T.J. Finley in the first SEC game of the season for Auburn.

Adding drama to an already complicated situation, Finley will be making his return to LSU, where he spent last season before transferring to Auburn.

Finley, who is from Ponchatoula, Louisiana, started five games for LSU as a true freshman before losing his job and ultimately transferring to Auburn.

Ahead of the game LSU head coach Ed Orgeron talked about Finley’s departure from LSU and his return.

“First of all, T.J. came and talked to me like a man in my office. He didn’t want to leave, he was crying. LSU meant a lot to him and I knew that, but it was a decision that was made that was best for him and so he left. He looks like he’s doing well so we wish him the best, not obviously against us, but hey, T.J.’s always going to be a part of our family. He’s from Ponchatoula, he’s got a great family, so hey, after the game we’re going to shake hands. … We wish him the very best and I hope he does very well and we’re going to shake his hand after the game.”

