Owner says N. Portland bar has been robbed twice in 8 days

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A bar in the Kenton neighborhood that's still trying to recover after an armed robbery last week was targeted again Tuesday night. Surveillance video from the Kenton Club shows a man casually walk behind the bar around 8 p.m. on Tuesday with a gun at his side. Owner Doreen Waitt said he asked the bartender for all of the money in the register - the second time it has been emptied in the last eight days.