Owner says N. Portland bar has been robbed twice in 8 days

By Camila Orti
kptv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A bar in the Kenton neighborhood that's still trying to recover after an armed robbery last week was targeted again Tuesday night. Surveillance video from the Kenton Club shows a man casually walk behind the bar around 8 p.m. on Tuesday with a gun at his side. Owner Doreen Waitt said he asked the bartender for all of the money in the register - the second time it has been emptied in the last eight days.

Comments / 10

Daniel Haskell
4d ago

hide in the crawl space when they come in shoot'em cut them up into pieces and deep fry them and serve them to people downtown Portland they would love it

Reply
4
willy
4d ago

So what who cares TEDDY'S liberal party believes in equal sharing of wealth to everyone regardless if they earn it or just take it.

Reply
3
 

#Portland Police#Guns#8 Days#The Kenton Club
