While there won't be live racing, you could have the chance to soak in the splendor of Saratoga Race Course year-round. The 1863 Club, which just opened a couple of years ago, will be open during the off-season to host special events. The three-story hospitality building on turn one of the track will now be available in the off-season "...for a wide variety of uses and experiences, including weddings, fundraisers, reunions, and corporate dinners," according to NYRA. The building includes two large event spaces that can accommodate larger gatherings of up to 500 people, along with the cozier luxury suites that can comfortably accommodate 30 to 45 guests.

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY ・ 15 DAYS AGO