CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Will Song Joong Ki, Jang Dong Gun, Kim Ji Won And Kim Ok Vin Reunite For Arthdal Chronicles Season 2? Here's What We Know So Far

epicstream.com
 6 days ago

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Song Joong Ki is, without a doubt, one of the most popular K-drama actors today. So, it comes as no surprise that most, if not all, of his television projects have been a huge hit, including Arthdal Chronicles. The first-ever Korean ancient fantasy drama caught the hearts of many, which is why fans are expecting tvN to order Arthdal Chronicles Season 2.

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo Divorce Disappointed Vincenzo Actor's Mother? Here's What We Know

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Fans were left shocked when Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo announced their divorce in 2019, which is roughly two years since they tied the knot. The Descendants of the Sun lead stars cited personality differences as the reason for their split.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Nam Joo Hyuk Net Worth 2021: Suzy's Start-Up Co-Star Richer Than Lee Min Ho, Song Joong Ki, Hyun Bin, Song Kang, Lee Seung Gi, Gong Yoo And Kim Seon Ho?

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Nam Joo Hyuk earned worldwide fame after his exemplary acting performance in 2020 hit K-drama series called Start-Up. The 27-year-old South Korean actor made his acting debut in 2014 and he is now considered one of the most sought-after artists of his generation.
WORLD
Soompi

Song Hye Kyo And Jang Ki Yong’s Upcoming Romance Drama Reveals Glimpse Of Their Chemistry From Script Reading

Upcoming SBS drama “Now, We Are Breaking Up” (literal title) starring Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong has shared a look into the script reading that took place in April!. In attendance were director Lee Gil Bok, writer Je In, and actors Song Hye Kyo, Jang Ki Yong, Choi Hee Seo, Kim Joo Heon, Park Hyo Joo, Yoon Na Moo, Yoon Jung Hee, Joo Jin Mo, Cha Hwa Yeon, and more. Director Lee Gil Bok previously worked on “My Love From the Star,” “Vagabond,” and “Dr. Romantic 2,” while writer Je In penned “Misty.”
WORLD
epicstream.com

Kim So Yeon Net Worth 2021: Is The Penthouse Actress Richer Than Song Hye Kyo, IU, Suzy Bae, Son Ye Jin, Jun Ji Hyun, Han So Hee, Shin Min Ah And Kim Tae Hee?

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Kim So Yeon is considered one of the most excellent K-drama actresses there is today. The 40-year-old South Korean actress broke into the show business at the age of 14 and has been active in the entertainment industry for decades already. So Yeon became a household name again after she starred in The Penthouse: War In Life.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Song Kang
Person
Jang Dong Gun
Person
Lee Dong Wook
Person
Gong Yoo
Person
Song Joong Ki
Person
Hyun Bin
Person
Kim Bum
Person
Lee Seung Gi
Person
Song Hye Kyo
epicstream.com

Will Song Hye Kyo And Rain Reunite For Full House Season 2? Here's Everything We Know So Far

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Full House is, undeniably, one of the most successful K-dramas of all time. Aside from the fact it starred two of the brightest stars in South Korea --- Song Hye Kyo and Rain, the plot of the popular television series caught the interest of many, which prompted numerous fans to ask KBS2 for Full House Season 2.
MUSIC
epicstream.com

I'll Be Your Night Release Date, Spoilers, Cast: UKISS Jun, NU'EST JR, AB6IX Kim Donghyun, Yoon Ji Sung, And More Attend Script Reading For Upcoming Kdrama

KDrama & KPop Writer Bea is a Journalism graduate with a strong love for Kpop and Kdrama. The upcoming SBS Kdrama I’ll Be Your Night is continuously creating noise ever since it announced its main cast members and storyline. Recently, the series has launched its own social media account for the imaginary boy band LUNA, which was created for the show.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dong#Kdrama Kpop#Korean#Her Private Life Life
epicstream.com

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Episode 13 Release Date, Spoilers & Predictions: Will Kim Seon Ho And Shin Min Ah's Characters Break Up? Hye Jin Likely To Dig The Past Of Du Sik's Past

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Episode 13 is just around the corner, and avid followers of the show could no longer wait to watch it. Du Sik (Kim Seon Ho) and Hye Jin (Shin Min Ah) finally admitted their relationship to the people of Gongjin after they tried hiding it for days.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Song Hye Kyo Shock: Song Joong Ki's Ex Is A Girl Boss, Looks In Love With Jang Ki Yong In New Now, We Are Breaking Up Teaser Photos

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Avid followers of Song Hye Kyo are excited about her upcoming comeback to the small screens! The former wife of Song Joong Ki is set to return on television through the imminent new K-drama series titled Now, We Are Breaking Up, which also stars Jang Ki Yong.
RETAIL
epicstream.com

Song Joong Ki Shock: Song Hye Kyo's Ex Stuns In 2021 BIFF Red Carpet With Han So Hee, Ahn Bo Hyun, Kim Yong Ju & More

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Song Joong Ki is, without a doubt, one of the most sought-after K-drama actors of his generation. So, it comes as no surprise that the former husband of Song Hye Kyo easily lands on roles despite the tough competition in the entertainment industry today.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Squid Game Season 2 Theories & Predictions: Will Gong Yoo's Character Play An Important Role In Second Installment?

Many fans want more of Squid Game. However, Netflix has not yet released an official announcement about the rumored second season of the popular survival-themed series. In a previous report, we discussed how Squid Game's frontman would possibly play a key role in Squid Game Season 2. Theories suggested that he is unlikely to be alone in doing something about the game. There are claims that policeman Hwang Jun-Ho is still alive, and they will work together in the yet-to-be-confirmed second installment.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Han So Hee Revelation: Song Kang's Nevertheless Co-Star Gets Down And Dirty In My Name, Shares Challenges While Filming New Netflix Series

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Han So Hee could be one of the busiest K-drama stars today. Following the success of The World of the Married and Nevertheless, the 26-year-old South Korean actress will make a comeback to the small screens very soon via the imminent new series titled My Name.
WORLD
Glamour

Squid Game Season 2 Details: Here’s Everything We Know So Far

Whether or not you've gotten a chance to watch it yet, you have definitely heard of Netflix's Squid Game by now. The hit Korean drama series—about a group of cash-strapped players who agree to participate in games with extremely high stakes—has taken off faster than…well, almost anything the streaming service has dropped before.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Demon Slayer: What We Know About Season 2 So Far

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the biggest series in all of anime, and it is becoming hard to qualify its popularity. From the manga to the television series, Tanjiro has already broken some of the biggest records in anime. Now, the hero is eyeing season two this fall, and ComicBook.com is here to give you the low down on what we know about the release.
COMICS
Marie Claire

The Ending of 'Squid Game,' Explained

The new Netflix hit Squid Game sets up a compelling mystery. The Korean drama follows a deadly Game, where players compete through several rounds of children's games for the chance to win a 45.6 billion won prize (roughly $38 million). Eliminated players are summarily executed, in a brutal show that takes place in complete secret in present-day Korea. As we watch the players, including gambler Ki-hun, disgraced banker Sang-woo, and North Korean refugee Sae-byeok, we also gradually see the machinations behind the Game, which turns bloody violence into entertainment.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy