Will Song Joong Ki, Jang Dong Gun, Kim Ji Won And Kim Ok Vin Reunite For Arthdal Chronicles Season 2? Here's What We Know So Far

Many fans want more of Squid Game. However, Netflix has not yet released an official announcement about the rumored second season of the popular survival-themed series. In a previous report, we discussed how Squid Game's frontman would possibly play a key role in Squid Game Season 2. Theories suggested that he is unlikely to be alone in doing something about the game. There are claims that policeman Hwang Jun-Ho is still alive, and they will work together in the yet-to-be-confirmed second installment.

TV SERIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO