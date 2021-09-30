Wellington Midwest Club From Spring Hill At Historic Village

Is your club or organization looking for a fun, inexpensive, & educational activity? Why not take a hint from these happy people who just finished touring the Clermont Historic Village? They drove all the way from Spring Hill to see something that you have right in your own backyard. Pictured above in front of a World War II Quonset hut which houses our WWII museum, are about half of the group who started their day at the Village and then went to eat and shop in our beautiful historic downtown.