Venom 2 Post-Credits Scene Leaks Online Confirming Massive MCU Crossover

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. When Sony officially launched its own Spider-Man film universe back in 2018, it was clear from the get-go that it will take place in a separate realm outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and for years, the production company has tried its best to shy away from Marvel Studios' own shared universe despite the fact that they own the complete film rights to Spider-Man. There have been rumblings over the last couple of months that Sony and Marvel's deal is coming to a close after Spider-Man: No Way Home but now, we can confidently say that it's far from done.